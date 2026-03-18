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Home > India News > PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

PM Narendra Modi spoke with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on West Asia tensions, condemning attacks and stressing safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders backed peace efforts, regional stability, and protection of global trade routes.

PM Narendra Modi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Discuss Strait of Hormuz Security Amid Rising Gulf Tensions
PM Narendra Modi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Discuss Strait of Hormuz Security Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 00:25:20 IST

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PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE on March 17, 2026, to discuss West Asia security problems that had developed since their last meeting.

The Iranian military has conducted multiple missile and drone attacks, which have struck both civilian sites and Gulf maritime shipping routes. Prime Minister Modi condemned the attacks on the UAE, which resulted in multiple civilian deaths, while he reaffirmed India’s permanent backing for the Emirates.

The leaders showed solidarity with each other while they declared that regional stability needed immediate attention, and they exchanged traditional Eid festival greetings.

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Maritime Security and Global Trade Stability

The discussion centered on the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a main chokepoint for worldwide energy transportation. Both leaders reached a consensus on the absolute necessity of maintaining safe navigation through this corridor to prevent further economic volatility.



Iran has increased its attacks on commercial vessels because of the US-Israeli strikes, which directly affects India’s need to keep these waterways operational.

The Prime Minister explained that any strait disruption would endanger both regional trade and international energy security because a major part of the world’s crude oil passes through this confined waterway each day.

Restoring Regional Peace and Diplomatic Cooperation

The two heads of state established a joint strategy that aims to restore peace in the region through their commitment to a wider security framework.

The conflict, which began after the assassination of Iran’s top leadership on February 28, has now reached its third week with thousands of civilians forced to leave their homes and essential facilities suffering destruction.

The UAE President confirmed India’s status as a stabilizing partner in the Global South, which Prime Minister Modi used to demonstrate India’s dedication to peaceful dialogues and diplomatic negotiations.

The two countries established their diplomatic partnership to protect their Gulf expatriate population from potential regional conflict while reducing the chances of an all-out war.

Also Read: UP Student Arrested for Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 12:25 AM IST
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Tags: India-UAE relationsIran Attacksmohamed-bin-zayednarendra modistrait of hormuzuae

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PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

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PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

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PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

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