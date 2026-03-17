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Home > India > UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

Saharanpur ATS arrests BDS student Harish Ali for running ISIS digital module. Using encrypted platforms, he spread extremist propaganda, coordinated with Pakistani contacts, and contributed to domestic unrest. Case highlights youth radicalization and cross-border terror networks exploiting India’s digital space.

UP Dental Student Arrested For ISIS Digital Operations
UP Dental Student Arrested For ISIS Digital Operations

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 17, 2026 02:52:49 IST

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UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

The recent arrest of a dental student in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, demonstrates how academic youth become attracted to international extremist networks. Harish Ali, a second-year BDS student, was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly operating as a digital lynchpin for ISIS.

Ali used encrypted communication platforms together with virtual private networks to create a security system that enabled him to operate the Al Ittihad Media Foundation without detection. He worked to spread advanced propaganda materials that aimed to destabilize democratic systems and promote extremist rule.

The current case, together with recent arms seizures in Punjab, demonstrates how foreign operators continue to use digital weaknesses for creating domestic disorder.

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Digital Radicalization

The investigation into Harish Ali shows a digital radicalization system that operates through social media platforms and encrypted messaging services that include Session and Discord. Ali worked as a self-declared media coordinator who translated and shared extremist materials that he obtained from Dabiq and Al-Naba.

He established an online echo chamber through his use of fake names, which he used to attract unsuspecting people while he celebrated “fidayeen” combat methods.

The decentralized system enables operatives to communicate with Pakistani contacts at all times, which leads to localized global jihadi narratives that spread throughout the Indian digital space, thus making it harder for intelligence agencies to track “lone wolf” suspects.

Cross-Border Logistics

The ideological conflict between two opposing forces exists together with the physical danger that cross-border logistics presents because the Punjab Police found AK-47 rifles and Glock pistols near the international border.

The Gursevak and Amarjit Singh module establishes that ISI-backed networks use the Pakistan route to illegally transport lethal weapons into India. The current smuggling operations have moved beyond their original purpose of entering new territories because they now combine with online radicalization programs that train new recruits to perform major attacks.

The connection between digital recruitment activities in Uttar Pradesh and hardware smuggling operations in Punjab shows that foreign groups work together to create unrest in the area.

Also Read: Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:52 AM IST
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Tags: digital radicalizationHarish AliISIS digital modulePakistan handlersUP student arrest

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UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

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UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered
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