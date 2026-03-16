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Home > India > Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

A high-speed Instagram reel stunt ended in tragedy in Gujarat’s Rajkot when 20-year-old Avadh Tiwari crashed his unregistered car into a farmhouse wall at 120–150 km/h. Tiwari died on the spot, while 16-year-old Devraj Gosai succumbed to injuries later, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving for social media fame.

Speeding Car Crash In Gujarat’s Rajkot Kills Two Youths
Speeding Car Crash In Gujarat’s Rajkot Kills Two Youths

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 00:06:00 IST

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Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

The deadly mixture of fast-paced entertainment with people seeking approval through social media created a disastrous situation that occurred during a Saturday night in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

Avadh Tiwari, 20, lost his life instantly when his unregistered Hyundai Verna slammed into the wall of a farmhouse on Dhoraji Road. The accident, which occurred while Tiwari was allegedly filming content for Instagram reels, also claimed the life of 16-year-old Devraj Gosai, who succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The incident demonstrates how digital platforms reward dangerous conduct through “likes” while showing the actual outcomes that result from reckless driving.

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Speeding Fatality

The crash investigation discovered a series of terrifying events that occurred because of excessive speed. The Rajkot Rural Police preliminary reports show that the vehicle moved at speeds between 120 km/h and 150 km/h during the collision.

Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

The collision with the Balkrishna Farm House wall produced such intense force that it completely destroyed the sedan. The authorities observed that the driver divided his attention between the steering wheel and his mobile device because he recorded a high-speed “reel” seconds before losing vehicle control.

The combination of mechanical failure and human error demonstrates how dangerous driving becomes when people disregard safety protocols for their amusement.

Reckless Influence

The investigation of the case becomes more complicated because of the driver’s profile and the incident that occurred at the scene.

Avadh Tiwari, whom police knew had a history of criminal activities that included extortion and attempted murder because he had just finished his time in custody under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA). The vehicle that crashed in the deadly accident had just been purchased because it still had its registration application stickers on the vehicle.

The Instagram account, which documented the risky stunt, now serves as an online tribute site that received an overwhelming number of sympathy messages after the accident.

The police department needs to check the authenticity of the distributed videos in order to establish the precise sequence of dangerous driving that resulted in two deaths.

Also Read: Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:06 AM IST
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Tags: Avadh TiwariDevraj GosaiGujarat car crashInstagram reel stuntRajkot accidentspeeding accident

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Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

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Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

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Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot
Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot
Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot
Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

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