Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

The deadly mixture of fast-paced entertainment with people seeking approval through social media created a disastrous situation that occurred during a Saturday night in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

Avadh Tiwari, 20, lost his life instantly when his unregistered Hyundai Verna slammed into the wall of a farmhouse on Dhoraji Road. The accident, which occurred while Tiwari was allegedly filming content for Instagram reels, also claimed the life of 16-year-old Devraj Gosai, who succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The incident demonstrates how digital platforms reward dangerous conduct through “likes” while showing the actual outcomes that result from reckless driving.

Speeding Fatality

The crash investigation discovered a series of terrifying events that occurred because of excessive speed. The Rajkot Rural Police preliminary reports show that the vehicle moved at speeds between 120 km/h and 150 km/h during the collision.

The collision with the Balkrishna Farm House wall produced such intense force that it completely destroyed the sedan. The authorities observed that the driver divided his attention between the steering wheel and his mobile device because he recorded a high-speed “reel” seconds before losing vehicle control.

The combination of mechanical failure and human error demonstrates how dangerous driving becomes when people disregard safety protocols for their amusement.

Reckless Influence

The investigation of the case becomes more complicated because of the driver’s profile and the incident that occurred at the scene.

Avadh Tiwari, whom police knew had a history of criminal activities that included extortion and attempted murder because he had just finished his time in custody under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA). The vehicle that crashed in the deadly accident had just been purchased because it still had its registration application stickers on the vehicle.

The Instagram account, which documented the risky stunt, now serves as an online tribute site that received an overwhelming number of sympathy messages after the accident.

The police department needs to check the authenticity of the distributed videos in order to establish the precise sequence of dangerous driving that resulted in two deaths.

Also Read: Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch