Home > India > "PM's 3-hour Manipur visit an insult to people," says Jairam Ramesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 08:48:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Manipur on September 13, calling it an insult to the people of the state.

In a post on X, the Congress MP shared a newspaper clipping about preparations for the visit and said it appeared that the prime minister would spend only three hours in Manipur.

“The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours–yes, just 3 hours–in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?” Jairam Ramesh wrote.

He further said, “This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur.”

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

