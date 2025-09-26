LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna called CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a “psycho” in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, sparking outrage. YSRCP condemned it as unparliamentary, while Chiranjeevi clarified he coordinated industry talks with Jagan, exposing Balakrishna’s false claims.

Nandamuri Balakrishna called CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a “psycho” (Photo: Canva modified)
Nandamuri Balakrishna called CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a “psycho” (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 26, 2025 11:06:25 IST

A heated political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna called former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a “psycho” during Assembly proceedings. The remark, made while responding to BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas’s comments on the film industry, triggered outrage from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who condemned it as unparliamentary and disgraceful.

Kamineni Srinivas had accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the film industry and claimed that industry representatives were humiliated when they sought meetings with Jagan. He added that it was only after actor Chiranjeevi’s intervention that Jagan agreed to hold discussions. Interrupting, Balakrishna dismissed these claims and, in the process, launched his controversial attack on Jagan.

YSRCP leaders launched a scathing counterattack, alleging that Balakrishna’s comments reflected an unstable mindset. They said the Assembly was a platform for constructive debate, not a movie stage for dramatic outbursts. Former ministers demanded medical tests to assess Balakrishna’s fitness to continue as a legislator.

Senior leader Perni Nani reminded Balakrishna of several instances of Jagan’s magnanimity, including extending support during the firing incident at Balakrishna’s residence, settling pending dues of the Basavatarakam Trust, and approving benefits for the release of Balakrishna’s film Akhanda. He accused Balakrishna of conveniently ignoring such gestures for political gain.

Amid the uproar, megastar Chiranjeevi issued a statement clarifying that he personally coordinated discussions between the film industry and Jagan during the YSRCP regime. Producers and directors had sought his help to address issues of rising costs and ticket pricing. Chiranjeevi said he met Jagan along with other film personalities, and the then Chief Minister responded positively, promising full cooperation.

Chiranjeevi emphasized that Jagan’s government eventually increased ticket rates, a decision that benefitted the entire industry—including Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and his own Waltair Veerayya. YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Margani Bharat said this clarification exposed the false propaganda of the TDP-Janasena alliance and vindicated Jagan’s pro-industry approach.

With the controversy snowballing, Balakrishna’s remark has not only sparked a storm inside the Assembly but also deepened the political confrontation between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition alliance.

ALSO READ: ‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening

Tags: Andhra Pradesh AssemblyJagan Mohan Reddynandamuri balakrishna

RELATED News

‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives
Watch: Woman Stops Dalit Students From Using Common Path, Bombards Them With Caste Slurs In Tamil Nadu
"Big boost to Atmanirbharta": Defence expert Anil Gaur after Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL

LATEST NEWS

Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri ‘I Have No Support’
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day
Nagarjuna expresses "gratitude" as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"
Donald Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Indian Pharma Stocks Fall; Sun Pharma, Biocon, Lupin In Focus For The Day
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

QUICK LINKS