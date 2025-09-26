Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy

A heated political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna called former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a “psycho” during Assembly proceedings. The remark, made while responding to BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas’s comments on the film industry, triggered outrage from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who condemned it as unparliamentary and disgraceful.

Kamineni Srinivas had accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the film industry and claimed that industry representatives were humiliated when they sought meetings with Jagan. He added that it was only after actor Chiranjeevi’s intervention that Jagan agreed to hold discussions. Interrupting, Balakrishna dismissed these claims and, in the process, launched his controversial attack on Jagan.

YSRCP leaders launched a scathing counterattack, alleging that Balakrishna’s comments reflected an unstable mindset. They said the Assembly was a platform for constructive debate, not a movie stage for dramatic outbursts. Former ministers demanded medical tests to assess Balakrishna’s fitness to continue as a legislator.

Senior leader Perni Nani reminded Balakrishna of several instances of Jagan’s magnanimity, including extending support during the firing incident at Balakrishna’s residence, settling pending dues of the Basavatarakam Trust, and approving benefits for the release of Balakrishna’s film Akhanda. He accused Balakrishna of conveniently ignoring such gestures for political gain.

Amid the uproar, megastar Chiranjeevi issued a statement clarifying that he personally coordinated discussions between the film industry and Jagan during the YSRCP regime. Producers and directors had sought his help to address issues of rising costs and ticket pricing. Chiranjeevi said he met Jagan along with other film personalities, and the then Chief Minister responded positively, promising full cooperation.

Chiranjeevi emphasized that Jagan’s government eventually increased ticket rates, a decision that benefitted the entire industry—including Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and his own Waltair Veerayya. YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Margani Bharat said this clarification exposed the false propaganda of the TDP-Janasena alliance and vindicated Jagan’s pro-industry approach.

With the controversy snowballing, Balakrishna’s remark has not only sparked a storm inside the Assembly but also deepened the political confrontation between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition alliance.

ALSO READ: ‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening