Prasar Bharati Enters OTT Market With WAVES: A Potential Game-Changer

In a significant move that could reshape India’s competitive streaming landscape, Prasar Bharati has launched its very own over-the-top (OTT) platform, WAVES. The platform aims to provide a unique blend of nostalgia and modern digital offerings, directly challenging industry heavyweights like JioStar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Launch Highlights at IFFI

The unveiling of WAVES took place during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The platform, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is a subscription-free service, catering to users in more than 12 Indian languages, with plans to include more in the future.

“WAVES is here! This platform revives nostalgic programming while embracing modern digital trends with inclusive Indian stories that reflect a global perspective,” Prasar Bharati announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Features and Offerings

The WAVES app offers an impressive range of services:

Video-on-Demand : A library of classic and contemporary content.

: A library of classic and contemporary content. Live TV Streaming : Access to 65 live channels.

: Access to 65 live channels. Gaming and Entertainment Apps : Free-to-play gaming options integrated into the platform.

: Free-to-play gaming options integrated into the platform. E-Commerce Integration: ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) services for online shopping.

With its diverse offerings, WAVES aims to cater to India’s varied audience preferences, ensuring content resonates with regional and cultural tastes.

How WAVES Stands Out

Unlike its rivals, WAVES offers all its content for free, removing subscription costs entirely. This affordability could make it particularly appealing to users in price-sensitive markets, especially when competing with subscription-based services like Netflix, JioStar, and Amazon Prime.

Challenges Ahead

While the free model gives WAVES an edge in accessibility, its long-term success hinges on content quality and variety. Established platforms dominate the market with extensive libraries of original and diverse programming. To carve a niche, WAVES will need to deliver compelling, high-quality content that can attract and retain viewers.

Future Prospects

India’s OTT market is booming, driven by growing internet penetration and a diverse audience base. The introduction of WAVES marks an exciting new chapter for Prasar Bharati, as it leverages its legacy of storytelling to compete in the digital era. Whether WAVES can disrupt the dominance of private players remains to be seen, but its free-to-use model sets a promising foundation.

