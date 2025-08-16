LIVE TV
Home > India > President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi And Top Leaders Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi And Top Leaders Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, and senior leaders paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, remembering his dedication to India’s progress and lasting legacy of service.

Leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'.(Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'.(Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 16, 2025 09:54:52 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other senior leaders also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’. Former PM Vajpayee’s foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, also paid tribute to him.

PM Modi said Vajpayee’s commitment to India’s progress continues to inspire efforts toward building a developed and self-reliant nation. He remembered Vajpayee’s dedication and service to the nation. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered former prime minister’s lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India, and also added that the nation will always remember his tremendous contribution. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, “I pay homage to Atalji on his punyatithi. He worked all his life with the resolve of building a strong and prosperous India. The nation will always remember his tremendous contribution.”

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation’s prime minister.

Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India’s External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)

