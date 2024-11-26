Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Pressure Builds For Eknath Shinde To Return As CM Of Maharashtra

As part of the growing pressure, supporters have initiated a series of religious gatherings. Several hawans are being organized at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, where devotees are praying for Shinde's return to power.

Pressure Builds For Eknath Shinde To Return As CM Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s political landscape is witnessing a fresh wave of pressure politics, with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) intensifying calls for the return of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister. Proponents argue that the 2019 election was fought on Shinde’s leadership, and his return to the CM post is seen as crucial for maintaining the momentum of various welfare schemes that have won the support of many in the state.

Shinde’s government has implemented several impactful schemes, including the Laadki Behan Yojana, which has gained traction among women voters. Additionally, initiatives like providing free LPG cylinders have further bolstered his popularity, especially after the Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance suffered a significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

As part of the growing pressure, supporters have initiated a series of religious gatherings. Several hawans are being organized at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, where devotees are praying for Shinde’s return to power. Notably, large groups of Laadki Behan beneficiaries have been visiting the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, to express their support and demand his reinstatement as CM.

These rallies, marked by a show of solidarity, are underlining the increasing demand for Shinde to reclaim his position as the leader of Maharashtra. The pressure politics being exerted by his supporters is growing louder, with many urging the state leadership to recognize Shinde’s influence and the schemes that have directly benefited the people of Maharashtra.

(AS PER SOURCE)

ALSO READ: No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Filed under

Eknath Shinde CM Laadki Behan Yojana maharashtra Maharashtra CM demand Shinde schemes Shiv Sena pressure politics Siddhi Vinayak Temple
