Prestige Group To Build 1.5 km Flyover In Bengaluru’s Bellandur: BBMP Gives Green Light

In a move set to ease traffic congestion in one of Bengaluru’s busiest zones, the Prestige Group has received official clearance from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to build a 1.5-kilometre private flyover in Bellandur. This elevated road will connect the real estate firm’s upcoming Prestige Beta Tech Park to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The project, which will be fully funded by the Prestige Group, is expected to ease vehicular congestion on Old Airport Road and Kariyammana Agrahara Road — areas notorious for gridlock during peak hours.

Flyover to Serve the Public, Not Just Prestige Employees

According to officials, the flyover won’t be exclusive to tech park employees. Instead, it will remain open to the general public, making it a rare example of private infrastructure contributing to public benefit.

Prestige first approached BBMP for the project in August 2022, and after a second attempt in November 2023, the approval came through in April 2025, following a green signal from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

A BBMP official clarified that the structure will have proper lighting, pedestrian access, and wide lanes for smooth public use. “Prestige will take care of the full cost. In return, they’re improving the road infrastructure for everyone using the stretch,” the official said.

What the Project Includes

The new infrastructure will consist of:

1.5-km elevated flyover over a stormwater drain along Kariyammana Agrahara Road

A 40-foot-wide road linking the flyover to Sakra Hospital Road

Widening of Kariyammana Agrahara Road at Prestige’s expense

Public access, pedestrian walkways, and lighting infrastructure

B.S. Prahallad, Technical Director of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure, stated that the new route will cut the travel distance to Sakra Hospital Road by 2.5 km and help decongest nearby junctions such as Bellandur Gate and Devarabeesanahalli.

BBMP Conditions and Legal Framework

The BBMP has set specific guidelines for Prestige:

The flyover must remain open to all, not just to tech park workers

Prestige is allowed to claim Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as compensation for land used in road widening

All construction must comply with civic regulations and environmental safety standards

Interestingly, Prestige now joins a small list of private firms investing in city infrastructure on public land. Earlier examples include Lulu Mall, which built an underpass, and Manyata Embassy Business Park, which constructed a private flyover to connect directly to ORR’s elevated road.

The Bagmane Group is also reportedly planning a 600-metre flyover to improve access to its campus in Doddanekundi.

When Will Construction Begin?

Though the approval has been granted, technical clearances are still pending. Once those are secured, construction will begin. Local authorities have committed to closely monitoring traffic diversions and public access throughout the project’s execution.

With the Prestige Beta Tech Park expected to employ around 5,000 people, smoother access roads are seen as essential to preventing traffic bottlenecks in the area.

