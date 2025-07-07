Suspected Pakistan Spy- Travel Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra’s Was Hired By Kerala Tourism: RTI Report

The Kerala Tourism Department included Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old travel vlogger from Haryana, in its official digital outreach campaign between 2024 and 2025. Malhotra, who faces arrest for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistan, featured in the state’s influencer programme to boost tourism. A Right to Information (RTI) reply confirmed that the department fully funded her travel, accommodation, and itinerary as part of a strategy to promote Kerala globally through social media channels.

Jyoti Malhotra Travelled Across Kerala Under Government Sponsorship

According to the RTI response, Malhotra travelled across popular Kerala destinations, including Kochi, Alappuzha, Kannur, Munnar, and Kozhikode. She documented these visits for her YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo.’ One of her widely shared videos captured her attending a Theyyam performance in Kannur while wearing a traditional Kerala sari. Her arrest later cast doubt on the programme, with Indian intelligence agencies alleging that she maintained direct contact with Pakistani intelligence officers during several trips to Pakistan.

Agencies Link Malhotra’s Travel to Espionage Network Spread Across States

Indian agencies stated that Malhotra’s arrest forms part of a larger crackdown on a suspected espionage ring operating in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Investigators claim that she contacted officials from the Pakistan High Commission, one of whom was later expelled. Central agencies have detained 12 individuals linked to this network. Officials believe the group used digital platforms and influencer networks to gather sensitive information under the guise of travel content creation.

Officials Flag National Security Lapses in Influencer Vetting Process

Malhotra’s participation in a government-funded tourism campaign has raised concerns over national security and the process of screening public collaborators. Her YouTube channel, which features 487 videos, includes content from countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand. Authorities are now reviewing her content and foreign trips to determine whether they contain intelligence-related material disguised as travel content.

