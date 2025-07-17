Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Amalgam of 36 Schemes, Announced To Boost Agricultural Productivity

The Union Cabinet on July 16, 2025, approved the ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY)’, to boost agricultural productivity, diversification, sustainability and credit access across the country.

The PMDDKY, a scheme to develop 100 agricultural districts, is announced for a period of six years, beginning 2025-26, to cover 100 districts.

PMDDKY, A Blend Of 36 Schemes, Rolled Out To Develop 100 Agri Districts

After the Cabinet meeting, talking to reporters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre has merged 36 schemes of 11 Ministries into the PMDDKY, which will have an outlay of ₹24,000 crore per year for six years beginning 2025-26.”

PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana approved for six years, beginning 2025-26. ✅ To develop 100 agri districts

✅ Aim: Boosting agri productivity, diversification, sustainability, storage, irrigation & credit access.#CabinetDecision pic.twitter.com/n5KuhwjpOE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 16, 2025

This scheme was initially announced in the Union Budget this year. Following the announcement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the scheme aims to address the imbalance in agricultural productivity across the country, adding the initiative will kick off during the Rabi season in October.

In a post on ‘X’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is committed to bring a significant change in the lives of our farmer brothers and sisters.

हम अपने किसान भाई-बहनों के जीवन में बड़ा परिवर्तन लाने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध हैं। इसी दिशा में आज प्रधानमंत्री धन-धान्य कृषि योजना को मंजूरी दी गई है। इससे कृषि क्षेत्र में पीछे रह गए जिलों में फसलों का उत्पादन बढ़ने के साथ ही अन्नदाताओं की आमदनी भी बढ़ेगी।https://t.co/C12sM6iIko — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2025



An official release said that the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and first of its kind focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

Selection of Agri Districts Based On Low Productivity, Low Cropping Intensity And Less Credit Disbursement

The release read, “100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state/UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state.”

