Priyanka Gandhi Demands Safety Review After Kedarnath Helicopter Crash Kills 7 In Uttarakhand

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that killed seven people in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district near the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. Calling it the fifth helicopter accident since the Chardham Yatra began, she urged the state government to urgently reassess safety measures for pilgrims.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi said, “The news of the death of seven people in the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad. May Lord Kedarnath grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

She added, “This is the fifth helicopter accident since the Chardham Yatra began. There is an appeal to the state government to thoroughly review the safety standards and ensure the safety of the pilgrims.”

The accident occurred early Sunday morning when an Aryan Aviation helicopter, flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed into a forested area near Gaurikund around 5:30 am, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). All seven onboard, including the pilot and six passengers, died on the spot.

As the country still reels from the massive Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed over 240 lives, the Kedarnath chopper tragedy has sparked a renewed debate over aviation safety standards.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed similar concerns, questioning the safety and carrying capacity of helicopters being used for pilgrim routes. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, “We are still trying to cope with the Ahmedabad plane crash, and now this helicopter incident happens. Recently, there was also an emergency landing. I solely blame privatisation where profit comes before safety.”

He added, “Were seven people even supposed to be on that helicopter? I don’t think the helicopters that operate in Kedarnath are built to carry that many at once.”

The crash site, a difficult-to-reach forested zone near Gaurikund, has been secured by local authorities. Initial investigations are underway, and officials are expected to determine whether mechanical failure or weather conditions led to the accident.

Union Civil Aviation authorities are reportedly planning an immediate technical audit of all helicopters operating in pilgrimage zones across Uttarakhand.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, sees thousands of pilgrims each season. With five chopper accidents linked to the route in recent years, questions about aviation safety, helicopter load limits, and oversight have become pressing.

