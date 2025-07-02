Live Tv
Home > India > Project Aiming To Preserve Ladakh’s Folk Culture Secures Massive Grant In Collaboration With Dr BR Ambedkar University

Project Aiming To Preserve Ladakh’s Folk Culture Secures Massive Grant In Collaboration With Dr BR Ambedkar University

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi and University of Ladakh have secured a ₹65 lakh DST grant for a 3-year project to preserve Ladakh’s folk traditions. Led by Prof. Anu Singh Lather, the collaboration bridges heritage, culture, and technology.

Ambedkar University Delhi and University of Ladakh join hands to preserve Ladakh’s folk heritage with a ₹65 lakh DST grant. (Photo credit: BR Ambedkar University)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 19:35:00 IST

A collaborative research project between Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi and the University of Ladakh has received a grant of approximately ₹65 lakhs from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI).

This interdisciplinary project, spanning three years starting from July 2025, aims to preserve and document Ladakh’s rich folk traditions, bridging heritage, folk traditions and technology. The tireless efforts and visionary leadership of Prof. Anu Singh Lather, Vice Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi bear fruit and have culminated in a significant achievement for the university. Prof. Lather’s dynamic leadership and futuristic vision have been instrumental in facilitating this collaboration, which was formalized through an MOU signed between the two universities in September 2022.

Ambedkar University

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative research project, which will not only preserve Ladakh’s cultural heritage but also showcase the power of academic partnerships,” said Prof. Anu Singh Lather, Vice Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi.

The University of Ladakh’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha also expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the region’s unique cultural traditions.

The grant from DST is a testament to the project’s potential and the universities’ commitment to cutting-edge research. 

Prof. Anu Singh Lather’s efforts have not only fostered a culture of innovation but also demonstrated the power of academic partnerships in driving meaningful research.

What is this project? 

The project, titled “Preservation, Promotion and Documentation of Folk Traditions: A Study of Ladakh,” is a testament to Prof. Anu Singh Lather’s commitment to fostering innovative research and academic collaborations. The project brings together faculty members from both universities, including Dr. Sonam Jolden, Dean Research, Centre for Himalayan and Trans-Himalayan Studies, University of Ladakh, Prof. Rukmini Sen, Dean School of Heritage Research and Management, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, Dr. Urfat Anjem Mir, Dean School of Undergraduate Studies, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi and Dr. Chimat Ladol, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Ladakh.

