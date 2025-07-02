Live Tv
Home > India > Japanese Encephalitis Surge: 44 Cases And 10 Deaths Reported At Guwahati Medical College In 2025

Japanese Encephalitis Surge: 44 Cases And 10 Deaths Reported At Guwahati Medical College In 2025

Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has recorded 44 confirmed Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases and 10 deaths in 2025 so far, with Kamrup, Nalbari, and Darrang among the worst-affected districts. Health authorities link the surge to a seasonal increase in mosquito activity.

Japanese Encephalitis cases are rising sharply in Assam, with Guwahati Medical College confirming 44 infections and 10 deaths in 2025.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 18:14:42 IST

The Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reported a surge in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, with 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in 2025 so far, according to Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, Principal and Chief Superintendent of GMCH.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Baishya said, “The number of JE cases is increasing at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. Particularly in June, the number of cases is significantly higher compared to the previous month. Till now, we have 44 confirmed cases of JE. Out of these cases, 10 people died.”

According to the authority of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), 14 JE cases from Kamrup district have been admitted to GMCH, with 10 cases from Nalbari, seven cases from Darrang, and three cases from Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of India, over 840 people died in Assam due to infection of Japanese Encephalitis during the period from 2015 to 2024.

135 people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in 2015, while 92 people died in 2016, 87 in 2017, 94 in 2018, 161 in 2019, 51 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 96 in 2022, 34 in 2023, and 53 in 2024.

In November 2024, Delhi also reported an isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in a 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar, West Delhi. However, officials confirmed no outbreak in the city, emphasising that most JE cases reported in Delhi originate from neighbouring states.

Public health measures, as per national guidelines, were implemented, and officials urged residents not to panic.

The patient, a diabetic with a history of coronary artery disease and chronic conditions, tested positive for JE through IgM ELISA on November 6, 2024, during his hospital stay. He was discharged on November 15 after receiving care.

The JE virus, primarily carried by waterfowl and amplified in pigs, is transmitted to humans through infected Culex mosquitoes. Although the virus can cause febrile and neurological illnesses, it does not spread through human-to-human contact.

(With inputs from ANI)

