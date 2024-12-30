Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Protesting Farmers Call ‘Punjab Bandh’ To Demand MSP Guarantee; Traffic Hit, Rail Services Disrupted

The Kharar-Morinda Highway, the Ambala-Delhi Highway Toll Plaza near Lalru, and the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza were among the main thoroughfares that protesters blocked.

Protesting Farmers Call ‘Punjab Bandh’ To Demand MSP Guarantee; Traffic Hit, Rail Services Disrupted

On Monday, Punjab farmers staged a statewide bandh from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., causing traffic disruption. The bandh, which was called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), had a major impact on day-to-day living as it resulted in road blockades, rail service interruptions, and marketplace closures. Farmers are calling for important reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Highways Blocked, Rail Services Disrupted

The Kharar-Morinda Highway, the Ambala-Delhi Highway Toll Plaza near Lalru, and the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza were among the main thoroughfares that protesters blocked. In addition, farmers staged sit-ins at prominent locations, such as Bathinda’s Rampura Phul and Amritsar’s Golden Gate, which resulted in protracted traffic jams.

The protest was mainly directed at railways, as the “Rail Roko Andolan” resulted in 163 trains being cancelled, 19 being short-terminated, 15 being delayed, and 9 being stopped in transit. Throughout Punjab, the disruption halted the flow of both passengers and freight.

Despite the widespread shutdown, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher assured that essential services would remain unaffected. “Those traveling for medical emergencies, flights, job interviews, or weddings will not face any inconvenience,” Pandher said, adding that the bandh aimed to send a strong message to the central government while avoiding hardship for the public.

35th Day of Dallewal’s Hunger Strike

As the protest took place, 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has refused medical treatment, entered the 35th day of a hunger strike. Among other reforms, Dallewal is calling for a legal guarantee for MSP, debt forgiveness, farmer pensions, and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in 2021.

With a deadline of December 31, the Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to break his fast and move to a hospital. The state was also permitted by the Supreme Court to ask the Center for logistical support if needed.

Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces. Earlier this month, a group of 101 farmers attempted to walk to Delhi three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by Haryana police.

What are farmers’ demanding?

Other important measures are being demanded by farmers, in addition to a legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Pensions for older farmers who are struggling financially are among them, as is the cancellation of agricultural debts that have burdened many farmers. A halt to the rising electricity rates, which further burden farmers financially, is another demand they are making. Retraction of police cases against farmers during past protests, which they feel were unfairly enforced, is another fundamental demand.

The farmers want justice for the people who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in 2021, which involved political figures and resulted in the deaths of multiple farmers. The broader concerns that farmers have been drawing attention to in their continuous fight for respect and recognition are reflected in these demands.

About 600 police officers were stationed in districts like Mohali to uphold law and order, and senior officials kept an eye on the situation. The protests were mostly peaceful in spite of the tension.

