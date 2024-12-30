BPSC Aspirants Demand Re-Exam, Face Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons In Chilling Cold | Watch

Bihar civil service aspirants protested against the BPSC examination demanding its cancellation due to a paper leak. The police used water cannons and lathi charges to disperse crowds. Prashant Kishore joined the protest, criticizing the CM for ignoring youth concerns.

Civil service aspirants from Bihar have taken the streets demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam on December 13 due to widespread paper leak. The protest that has been building for days turned violent on Sunday when police used water cannons and lathi charges against the demonstrators.

Protests started in the morning itself, beginning from Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, where hundreds of students gathered to protest. The founder of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishore, who has been actively supporting the cause of the students, also joined them. Kishore, one of the most prominent political figures in Bihar, targeted the state government and termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as someone who has ignored the problems of the youth.

“We are here to demand the cancellation of the exam. The Chief Minister has gone to Delhi and hasn’t even spared a moment to hear the grievances of the students who have been affected by this paper leak,” Kishore said, urging the students to continue their fight until their demands were met. He also proposed that students begin a “relay fast” to reduce the health risks associated with long-term protests.

Police Crack Down

Things started getting tense when protesters attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s residence in the evening. The demonstrators came face to face with a police barricade, as it was ordered to stop the procession. According to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, the protesters attempted to jump over the barricades, which called for a more forceful police response.

Singh admitted that the demonstrators had disregarded the administration’s warnings that their protest was not permissible. “The district police have filed an FIR against 21 identified persons, including Prashant Kishore, his party president Manoj Bharti, local tutor Ramanshu Mishra, and 600-700 unidentified persons for convening this congregation as authorities had refused permission to do so,” reported PTI.

Police Use Water Cannons

As the protesters moved forward, blocking the traffic near JP Golumber, the police resorted to water cannons and mild force to disperse the crowds. Some students were arrested for refusing to leave the roads, which further provoked the protesters. The district magistrate informed the media that the government took the plight of the youths seriously as he divulged that Chief Secretary had agreed to receive a five-member delegation from the protesting students. However, the protest disorganization coupled with an inability to nominate representatives pushed forward the waiting period.

In a related development, two Patna-based tutors, Ramanshu Mishra and Rohan Anand, were arrested by police on charges of instigating the protests. Both men were accused of fueling unrest among the students and were later released on conditional bail. They are currently undergoing treatment, as they reportedly fell ill during the ordeal.

Core Issue: Alleged Question Paper Leak

At the core of the protests is the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The protesters claim that the examination had been compromised by a large-scale paper leak that had infected all the examination centers. They argue that re-examination in one center alone would be unfair as it would not address the systemic flaws in the process.

The protests have continued unabated, with aspirants remaining firm in their resolve to see the exam canceled and the issue thoroughly investigated.

