Home > India > Pune Horror: Delivery Agent Enters IT Staffer’s 11th-Floor Flat, Rapes Her inside Gated Society

Pune Horror: Delivery Agent Enters IT Staffer’s 11th-Floor Flat, Rapes Her inside Gated Society

A 25-year-old IT employee in Pune was raped by a delivery agent in her 11th-floor flat. The accused, 29-year-old Rajat S., was arrested within six hours. The case has raised concerns over delivery app security and verification processes. Police have launched a full investigation.

A delivery agent raped a 25-year-old IT employee in her Pune flat. He was arrested within hours. The case raises concerns over delivery app security and lone women's safety in societies.
Pune Horror: 25-Year-Old IT Employee Raped by Delivery Agent Inside Her Flat — Raises Alarming Questions on Women's Safety and App-Based Delivery Security Protocols.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 10:23:37 IST

A delivery agent raped a 25-year-old IT firm employee inside her 11th-floor apartment in a housing society located in Pune’s Hinjewadi area on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM when the woman had ordered groceries online, and the accused allegedly forced his way inside under the pretext of delivery.

Delivery Boy Identified and Arrested Within Hours by Hinjewadi Police

According to the FIR filed at Hinjewadi police station, the delivery boy, identified as 29-year-old Rajat S., entered the society using the delivery app’s OTP system and went up to the victim’s apartment. After handing over the grocery bag, he allegedly forced his way in, locked the door, and sexually assaulted the woman.

The woman raised an alarm soon after the accused fled the scene. The Neighbours called the police and hurried to her aid. Her statement was recorded when she was brought to a local hospital for a medical examination. Using the contact information from the app, the police located the delivery partner by scanning CCTV footage. The accused was arrested from a rented room in the nearby Wakad area within six hours.

IT Employee Traumatized, Security of Delivery Apps Under Scrutiny

Police have charged the accused under sections 376 (rape), 452 (house trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. The survivor, a native of Hyderabad, had moved to Pune six months ago for work and lived alone in the society.

The incident has triggered serious concerns about the safety of women living alone and the verification procedures followed by delivery platforms. Several residents of the housing society have demanded tighter visitor protocols and police verification of all delivery staff.

Delivery service company officials stated that the accused was a temporary replacement for a regular delivery person and was on a third-party contract. An internal investigation is underway.

The police have advised citizens to be cautious when opening doors to delivery agents and to report any suspicious behavior immediately.

