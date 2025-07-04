Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > 7th Muharram Procession In Srinagar, Tight Security Observed

7th Muharram Procession In Srinagar, Tight Security Observed

Thousands of mourners joined the 7th Muharram Mehandi March in Srinagar on Tuesday, honouring Imam Hussain's martyrdom amid heavy security arrangements. The peaceful procession followed its traditional route and featured elegies, chest-beating, and a majlis led by Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Muharram In Srinagar

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 08:21:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Several people came down to streets in Srinagar, to participate in the 7th Muharram procession observed in the Islamic calender of the Shia Muslim community. This procession is also known as the Mehandi march. It forms a major event in the days leading up to Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

The march commenced from the Shia-dominated Hassanabad area and passed through Botraj Mohalla before concluding at Kathi Darwaza in Srinagar’s old city. Police and paramilitary forces secured the entire route to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Festival Of Recalling Sacrifice, Chest Beating and Elegies

Not just men, but women and children took part in the procession by beating their chests and reciting marsiya to remember the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his followers. 

 A mourner stated, “On this day, water was stopped for Imam Hussain and his companions during the battle of Karbala, yet they refused to submit to tyranny.

We assemble here in remembrance of their courage.” Another participant added, “We remember the martyrs of Karbala who, over 1,400 years ago, sacrificed their lives rather than submit to falsehood. Imam Hussain gave up everything for Islam.” The atmosphere remained respectful and deeply spiritual.

Refreshment Stalls and Majlis 

The locals in Srinagar volunteer by setting up water and tea stalls along the route amid intense heat. The procession included a majlis (gathering) addressed by Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Chairman of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen. He lauded the peaceful conduct of the event and recalled past interfaith harmony, saying, “Kashmiri Pandits used to help with the arrangements.

Must Read: India Backs Dalai Lama’s Succession Plan, Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Nobody Has The Right To…’

Tags: Muharramsrinagar
Advertisement

More News

PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?