7th Muharram Procession In Srinagar, Tight Security Observed

Several people came down to streets in Srinagar, to participate in the 7th Muharram procession observed in the Islamic calender of the Shia Muslim community. This procession is also known as the Mehandi march. It forms a major event in the days leading up to Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

The march commenced from the Shia-dominated Hassanabad area and passed through Botraj Mohalla before concluding at Kathi Darwaza in Srinagar’s old city. Police and paramilitary forces secured the entire route to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

#WATCH | J&K | People take to the streets to participate in the traditional Muharram procession being carried out in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/hESVpRP7VI — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025

Festival Of Recalling Sacrifice, Chest Beating and Elegies

Not just men, but women and children took part in the procession by beating their chests and reciting marsiya to remember the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his followers.

A mourner stated, “On this day, water was stopped for Imam Hussain and his companions during the battle of Karbala, yet they refused to submit to tyranny.

We assemble here in remembrance of their courage.” Another participant added, “We remember the martyrs of Karbala who, over 1,400 years ago, sacrificed their lives rather than submit to falsehood. Imam Hussain gave up everything for Islam.” The atmosphere remained respectful and deeply spiritual.

Refreshment Stalls and Majlis

The locals in Srinagar volunteer by setting up water and tea stalls along the route amid intense heat. The procession included a majlis (gathering) addressed by Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Chairman of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen. He lauded the peaceful conduct of the event and recalled past interfaith harmony, saying, “Kashmiri Pandits used to help with the arrangements.

