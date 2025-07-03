India Backs Dalai Lama’s Succession Plan, Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Nobody Has The Right To…’

Brussing off all the buzz from China on the reincarnation process, India extended full support to Dalai Lama’s succession plan. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said, the Dalai Lama and the Gaden Phodrang Trust alone hold the right to determine the succession. “Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place,” Rijiju told reporters.

His remarks come amid renewed Chinese efforts to assert control over the Tibetan spiritual leader’s succession. Rijiju reiterated that the Dalai Lama remains the most defining institution for Buddhists worldwide, and only established religious customs will guide the process.

India Dismisses China’s Claim

Kiren Rijiju clearly dismissed China’s claim that any decision regarding the Dalai Lama’s successor must involve Beijing’s approval. He stated, “And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself.” Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, will represent India at the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on July 6, alongside Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. His remarks serve as a strong diplomatic response to China’s continued assertion over the spiritual leadership of Tibetan Buddhism.

Dalai Lama Confirms Continuation of His Institution Amid Global Requests

In a video message broadcast on July 2, the Dalai Lama affirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue. “In the past 14 years, I received multiple requests and appeals, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue,” he said. “In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.” His message came days before his 90th birthday, highlighting the global support for the continuation of his spiritual lineage.

China Opposes Dalai Lama’s Decision

China swiftly rejected the Dalai Lama’s announcement regarding his succession and claimed that only the Chinese government could approve his reincarnation.

The Chinese foreign ministry said, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must adhere to search and identification in China, lot-drawing from a golden urn, and central government approval.” China, which views the Dalai Lama as a separatist, insists that the next spiritual leader must emerge through state-regulated procedures.

In contrast, the Dalai Lama has authorised the India-based Gaden Phodrang Trust to handle succession, reinforcing his position independent of Chinese control.

Also Read: PM Modi Addresses Parliament In Ghana, Says ‘We Are The Pharmacy Of The World’, Invites Legislators To Visit The New Indian Parliament