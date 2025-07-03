PM Modi Addresses Parliament In Ghana, Says ‘We Are The Pharmacy Of The World’, Invites Legislators To Visit The New Indian Parliament

As PM Modi is in a tour to five nations in eight days, today, PM Modi addresses the parliament of the Republic of Ghana on July 3. In his speech he said, “I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy.”

PM Modi conveyed greetings from 1.4 billion Indians and referred to Ghana as the “land of Gold,” not only for its natural resources but also for the warmth and strength of its people.

Democracy as India’s Core Value

Pressing on India’s democratic ties PM Modi said, “For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values.” He described India as the “mother of democracy” and underlined the diversity of its political and linguistic landscape. “India has over 2,500 political parties, 20 different parties governing different states, 22 official languages, and thousands of dialects,” he noted.

PM Modi thanked Ghana’s President John Mahama for bestowing upon him the national award, calling it an honour on behalf of all Indians.

Tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah

PM Modi paid homage to Ghana’s founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, during his visit. He quoted Nkrumah, saying, “The forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” He added, “Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to our visionary and statesman and the beloved son of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”

Indian PM Modi addresses Ghana’s Parliament; Emphasis on strong India Africa ties Full speech:https://t.co/ZvpeloQSTS — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 3, 2025

Key Highlights:

PM Modi outlined the key areas of India-Ghana cooperation and global positioning:

India and Ghana have decided to elevate ties to a comprehensive partnership.

India aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

He called for credible reforms in global governance to represent emerging economies better.

He said India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy and reiterated its position as the “Pharmacy of the world.”

PM Modi welcomed the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20 during India’s presidency, calling it a rightful global recognition.

Ghana Confers Highest National Honour on PM Modi

President John Dramani Mahama conferred Ghana’s highest civilian award, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the honour, citing PM Modi’s “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.” PM Modi accepted the honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and dedicated it to India’s youth, its diverse culture, and the enduring friendship between India and Ghana. He also extended an invitation to Ghanaian lawmakers to visit the new Indian Parliament.