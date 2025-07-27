Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Pune Police detained seven individuals after raiding a party in a studio apartment in the Kharadi area during the early hours of Sunday. Officials confirmed the seizure of ganja, liquor, and hookah setups from the scene. Among those detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of Rohini Khadse, daughter of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse.

A senior official from the Crime Branch said they acted on a tip-off about a rave party. Police have registered a case and confirmed that five men and two women have been taken into custody. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Pranjal Khewalkar Among Detained in Pune Rave Party Raid

Police officials confirmed the presence of Pranjal Khewalkar at the party, who was detained during the raid. Khewalkar is married to Rohini Khadse, who currently serves as the state president of the women’s wing of the opposition NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Rohini’s father, Eknath Khadse, is a senior leader of NCP (SP).

Police seized narcotics and alcohol during the operation. The raid occurred at a high-end apartment in Pune’s Kharadi locality, known for its upscale residential and commercial properties. The detainees were taken into custody on charges related to possession and consumption of banned substances.

Eknath Khadse Demands Probe into Possible Political Motive Behind Raid

Following the police action, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse responded to media, stating that authorities must investigate whether the raid had any political intent. Khadse emphasized the need for a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter. He added that political rivalry should not influence law enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police maintained that they acted on credible intelligence and followed due procedure during the operation. Khadse’s daughter, Rohini Khadse, who leads the women’s wing of NCP (SP), has not issued an official statement yet.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare reacted to the raid, stating that the action sends a warning to those who criticize the current government. She implied that the raid could be interpreted as an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Police authorities, however, did not comment on her statement and reiterated that the raid was based solely on actionable information regarding a rave party. The investigation continues, and officials have not disclosed further details about the identities or affiliations of the remaining detainees.

