Home > India > Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Pune Police detained seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar husband of NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse during a raid at a studio apartment in the Kharadi area. The raid, conducted early Sunday morning, led to the seizure of drugs, hookahs, and liquor.

Pune Police Raid Drugs
Pune Police Raid Drugs

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 27, 2025 14:33:29 IST

Pune Police detained seven individuals after raiding a party in a studio apartment in the Kharadi area during the early hours of Sunday. Officials confirmed the seizure of ganja, liquor, and hookah setups from the scene. Among those detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of Rohini Khadse, daughter of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse.

A senior official from the Crime Branch said they acted on a tip-off about a rave party. Police have registered a case and confirmed that five men and two women have been taken into custody. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Pranjal Khewalkar Among Detained in Pune Rave Party Raid

Police officials confirmed the presence of Pranjal Khewalkar at the party, who was detained during the raid. Khewalkar is married to Rohini Khadse, who currently serves as the state president of the women’s wing of the opposition NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Rohini’s father, Eknath Khadse, is a senior leader of NCP (SP).

Police seized narcotics and alcohol during the operation. The raid occurred at a high-end apartment in Pune’s Kharadi locality, known for its upscale residential and commercial properties. The detainees were taken into custody on charges related to possession and consumption of banned substances.

Eknath Khadse Demands Probe into Possible Political Motive Behind Raid

Following the police action, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse responded to media, stating that authorities must investigate whether the raid had any political intent. Khadse emphasized the need for a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter. He added that political rivalry should not influence law enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police maintained that they acted on credible intelligence and followed due procedure during the operation. Khadse’s daughter, Rohini Khadse, who leads the women’s wing of NCP (SP), has not issued an official statement yet.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare reacted to the raid, stating that the action sends a warning to those who criticize the current government. She implied that the raid could be interpreted as an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Police authorities, however, did not comment on her statement and reiterated that the raid was based solely on actionable information regarding a rave party. The investigation continues, and officials have not disclosed further details about the identities or affiliations of the remaining detainees.

Must Read: On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Tags: Eknath KhadsePune Drug Partyshiv sena

RELATED News

What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission? PM Modi Launches For Digitising Ancient Manuscripts
Punjab: Inter-Services Intelligence Backed Arms Smuggling Network Busted
Assam-Agartala National Highway: Tripura Government Asks NHDCL To Complete NH Repair Work Before Durga Puja
On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: July 27 Marks The Day India Lost Its Missile Man

LATEST NEWS

Ricky Ponting Urges India To Back Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Cites England’s Success With Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope
Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition
Gold Price Today: Will Gold Stay Pressured Or Break Out? Expectations For 22K & 24K Rates This Week
Billy Joel Says Elton John’s Rehab Remarks Hurt Him: He Thought I Needed Real Rehab
Is Hamas Stealing Gaza Aid? Here’s What USAID Analysis Found
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor In AEW Collision Showstopper
Who Is Vineet Kumar Singh’s Wife Ruchira Singh? Chhaava Star Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Years Of Marriage
Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held
Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held
Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held
Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?