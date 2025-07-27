Home > India > On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, where Gandhi questioned global support for India. Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya said, “He repeatedly parrots Pakistan’s worn-out narrative that India is isolated on the international stage.”

Rahul Gandhi On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Rahul Gandhi On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 27, 2025 14:06:00 IST

BJP leader Amit Malviya reacted strongly to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Gandhi had asked, “Who supported us?” suggesting that India faced global isolation. In response, Malviya posted a detailed rebuttal on X, claiming that several major countries stood by India. 

“He repeatedly parrots Pakistan’s worn-out narrative that India is isolated on the international stage,” Malviya stated. He said global leaders across continents condemned the Pahalgam attack and backed India’s fight against terrorism. Malviya highlighted that this narrative contradicted Gandhi’s claims and showed widespread international unity with India.

US, France, Russia and UK Expressed Solidarity

Malviya listed the nations the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China  and said all either supported India or remained neutral. “The United States called it a ‘despicable’ attack,” he noted, adding that the Trump administration had also designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terror outfit.

Malviya mentioned that French President Emmanuel Macron “offered unconditional support” and condemned the attack, while Russian President Vladimir Putin “personally called Prime Minister Modi” to convey condolences. The UK and the G7 also released a joint statement calling the attack “an assault on peace and humanity.”

China Condemned Attack, Avoided Anti-India Stand

According to Malviya, China also reacted firmly, calling the Pahalgam incident “shocking” and “severely condemnable.” He stated that while China acknowledged Pakistan’s “concerns,” it avoided repeating any anti-India rhetoric.

“Although Beijing mentioned Pakistan’s ‘concerns’ to strike a diplomatic balance, it didn’t dare repeat Pakistan’s false propaganda,” he said. Malviya argued that no global power blamed India or accused it of wrongdoing. He emphasized that “not a single country blamed India. No one said ‘both sides are at fault.’” He used this to question the basis of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on global isolation.

Support Came From Across Continents, Says Malviya

Malviya said that countries across the world expressed support after the attack. “Japan praised India’s restrained response,” he said, adding that Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Israel, and Argentina had all strongly condemned the terrorist act. Even neutral countries like Iran, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Jordan extended support. Malviya further listed South Asian countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius, and Southeast Asian nations like Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand as being in solidarity with India. “South Korea, Ukraine, Kenya, South Africa, Taiwan, Panama also expressed condolences,” he wrote on X.

Malviya claimed that European support extended from Austria to Norway and Portugal to Greece. He pointed to remarks by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called the attack “cowardly and inhumane” and asked for those responsible to be held accountable. “No one spoke Pakistan’s language. No one questioned India’s right to respond,” he wrote. Malviya argued that global statements following the attack made India’s international position clear. He said Rahul Gandhi ignored this and continued to present a narrative that benefited India’s enemies.

BJP Leader Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Repeating ISPR Lines

Malviya accused Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He said, “Rahul Gandhi does not stand with India. He has not stood with India.” Malviya referenced past incidents where Gandhi criticized India’s position during sensitive times, including the Galwan clash and the Balakot air strikes. He also pointed out Gandhi’s international statements, such as saying “Indian democracy is dead” while in London. “Today’s India stands with dignity – from Washington to Moscow, Beijing to Brasilia,” Malviya said, adding that India does not seek sympathy but leads on the global stage.

Must Read: Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan Urges Centre For Bharat Ratna To Bhojpuri Artist – Bhikhari Thakur Calls Him ‘Shakespeare Of Bhojpuri’

Tags: pahalgam terror attackrahul gandhi

RELATED News

What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission? PM Modi Launches For Digitising Ancient Manuscripts
Punjab: Inter-Services Intelligence Backed Arms Smuggling Network Busted
Pune Police Detain 7 In Drug Raid, Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Among Those Held
Assam-Agartala National Highway: Tripura Government Asks NHDCL To Complete NH Repair Work Before Durga Puja
Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: July 27 Marks The Day India Lost Its Missile Man

LATEST NEWS

Ricky Ponting Urges India To Back Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Cites England’s Success With Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope
Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition
Gold Price Today: Will Gold Stay Pressured Or Break Out? Expectations For 22K & 24K Rates This Week
Billy Joel Says Elton John’s Rehab Remarks Hurt Him: He Thought I Needed Real Rehab
Is Hamas Stealing Gaza Aid? Here’s What USAID Analysis Found
Saiyaara’s Title Track Grabs Number One Spot On Global Spotify Chart, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrates World Domination
ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor In AEW Collision Showstopper
Who Is Vineet Kumar Singh’s Wife Ruchira Singh? Chhaava Star Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Years Of Marriage
On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
On Rahul Gandhi’s Question ‘Who Supported Us?’ BJP Leader Lists Out Nations That Supported India Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?