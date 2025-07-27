Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan Urges Centre For Bharat Ratna To Bhojpuri Artist – Bhikhari Thakur Calls Him ‘Shakespeare Of Bhojpuri’

In the latest development, the politician and artists of Bhojpuri language have strongly demanded Bharat Ratna for legendary folk artist Bhikhari Thakur. Supporters describe him as Bihar’s own answer to William Shakespeare. Born in 1887 in Kutubpur village of Saran district, Thakur made his mark as a playwright, actor, folk singer, and social reformer.

Celebrities like BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan have submitted written requests to the Centre seeking the country’s highest civilian award for Thakur. Supporters believe Thakur’s influence on Bhojpuri literature and theatre continues to shape generations. He passed away in 1971 after a long career dedicated to folk art and social change.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Bharat Ratna be conferred upon renowned Bhojpuri folk poet and great social reformer Bhikhari Thakur in recognition of his contributions pic.twitter.com/6Z951hSYTB — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2025

Manoj Tiwari Writes to Centre Demanding Bharat Ratna

Actor-turned-MP Manoj Tiwari recently wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging posthumous Bharat Ratna for Bhikhari Thakur. Speaking to PTI, he said, “The legendary Bhikhari Thakur was a playwright, lyricist, actor, folk dancer, folk singer, folk theatre director and social activist. He was one of the greatest folk artistes in India.”

Tiwari said Thakur formed his own theatre group and created impactful plays such as Bidesiya. He also described Thakur as a reformer who used Bhojpuri to highlight social issues. “Thakur, who was much ahead of his time, gave strong messages through his performances,” Tiwari added.

Ravi Kishan Supports the Bharat Ratna Campaign

BJP MP and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan also joined the appeal for Bhikhari Thakur’s Bharat Ratna recognition. Speaking to PTI, he said, “I have also been demanding Bharat Ratna award for Bhikhari Thakur… He was a great folk artiste.”

Kishan praised Thakur’s presentation of complex social themes through Bhojpuri dialect. He said Thakur revived Bhojpuri art during the cultural decline caused by colonial rule. He added that Thakur’s work left a deep impression on audiences and helped preserve Bhojpuri culture. Ravi Kishan called the demand fair, given Thakur’s contribution to art, literature, and social awareness.

Kalpana Patowary Joins the Call for Recognition

Popular Bhojpuri singer Kalpana Patowary also supported the Bharat Ratna demand. She said, “I thank Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan for demanding Bharat Ratna (posthumously) for Bhikhari Thakur. He was an iconic personality.” Patowary has been demanding this honour for several years. She noted that Thakur’s songs continue to entertain large gatherings while also delivering strong social messages. Patowary, who has fans in the Caribbean and Europe, said Thakur’s legacy must be promoted globally. She credited his work with raising awareness on important issues and preserving Bhojpuri culture in times of social change and migration.

Researcher Jainendra Dost Highlights Thakur’s Social Impact

Filmmaker and researcher Jainendra Dost, director of the film Naach Bhikhari Naach, said the demand for Bharat Ratna for Bhikhari Thakur is justified. Speaking to PTI, he said, “Thakur’s folk songs covered a wide range of social issues.” Dost leads the Bhikhari Thakur Repertory Training and Research Centre in Saran, which works to revive Bhojpuri folk arts.

He said Thakur used theatre to question old traditions and highlight problems like dowry, widow abuse, and caste discrimination. Dost added that universities in India and abroad now research Thakur’s work. His performances, including Launda Nach, had a powerful cultural impact.

Bihar Minister Backs Bharat Ratna Proposal

Bihar’s Minister for Art, Culture, and Youth, Moti Lal Prasad, also supported the demand. He told PTI, “It will be a matter of pride for Bihar if Bhikhari Thakur is awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.”

He acknowledged Thakur as one of India’s greatest folk artistes. The minister thanked Manoj Tiwari and others for raising the demand. He emphasised that Bhikhari Thakur was ahead of his time and that his works continue to inspire modern audiences. The call for Bharat Ratna has gained momentum across Bihar and among Bhojpuri-speaking communities worldwide.

Must Read: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: From Gyan Bharatam Mission To Remembering The Sacrifice Of Khudiram Bose