PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: From Gyan Bharatam Mission To Remembering The Sacrifice Of Khudiram Bose

In the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted inspiring stories and achievements from across the country. He began by mentioning the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. “Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride,” PM Modi said. He also praised young Indians participating in international Olympiads in subjects like Chemistry and Mathematics.

PM Modi Recalls the Sacrifice of Khudiram Bose

PM Modi remembered the bravery of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose during the episode. “On 11 August 1908, every street and corner of Muzaffarpur in Bihar stood still. People cried, but their hearts burned with passion. Outside the jail, crowds gathered, knowing that an 18-year-old youth was paying the price of love for his country. That fearless young man was Khudiram Bose. Even newspapers wrote that as he walked towards the noose, he smiled. Countless such sacrifices gave us freedom,” he said. PM Modi referred to August as the month of revolution, remembering Tilak, the Quit India Movement, and Independence Day.

Swadeshi Movement and Handloom Day Receive Special Mention

PM Modi mentioned the Swadeshi Movement’s anniversary, observed every year as National Handloom Day on 7 August. “A new revolution started on 7 August 1905. The Swadeshi Movement infused new energy into local products, particularly handlooms,” he said. He shared the stories of Kavita Dhawale from Paithan village in Maharashtra and tribal women from Mayurbhanj, Odisha. They revived traditional sarees like Paithani and Santhali with government support. PM Modi said, “The textile sector is becoming a strength of the country.” He also mentioned Naveen Kumar from Nalanda, Bihar, as an example of young entrepreneurship and local success.

Environmental Awareness in Odisha Villages Praised

PM Modi praised environmental efforts by villagers in Odisha. “Something remarkable is happening in Odisha’s Keonjhar. There is a group called ‘Radha Krishna Sankirtan’. Along with devotion, this group also chants mantras promoting environmental conservation. The inspiration behind this step is Pramila Pradhan. Her group visited many villages and spread awareness about forest fires,” he said. He also appreciated how traditional folk songs, Lok Geet, carry powerful messages of saving forests and protecting nature. PM Modi encouraged more such community efforts in promoting ecological balance and spreading awareness about the environment using cultural mediums.

Tamil Nadu’s Manuscript Preservation Efforts Recognised

PM Modi shared the story of Mani Maaran from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, who started evening classes to teach people how to read Tamil manuscripts. “Mani Maaran thinks that if today’s generation does not learn to read Tamil manuscripts, then this priceless heritage might be lost in the future. So he started evening classes where students, working professionals, researchers all came to learn. Today, many students have become proficient in this art,” PM Modi said. He praised the initiative as an example of community-led preservation and learning, vital for protecting India’s cultural legacy for future generations.

Gyan Bharatam Mission to Digitise Ancient Indian Knowledge

PM Modi also introduced a major initiative from the Union Budget called the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’. He said, “The Government of India has announced a historic initiative in this year’s budget, ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’. Under this mission, ancient manuscripts will be digitised. Then a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India’s knowledge tradition. I also urge all of you that if you are associated with any such effort, or want to join, then definitely contact MyGov or the Ministry of Culture.”

Must Read: Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report