Punjab floods: Congress dispatches four trucks of relief material for flood victims from Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Amid devastation in Punjab due to incessant rainfall and swelling rivers, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee dispatched four trucks loaded with relief material for flood victims on Saturday.

On this occasion, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, along with several senior leaders, were present.

Speaking to the media, Raja Warring said that the Congress launched this campaign following Rahul Gandhi’s concern over the situation in Punjab. He emphasised that every party worker should join this initiative so that no flood victim is left hungry or thirsty.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking on the occasion, said that Congress has always stood with the affected people. Taking a jab at the Punjab government, he said, “The situation is such today that the Punjab government itself is hospitalised, and the people have been left to fend for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in charge Bhupesh Baghel shared that he would be on a two-day visit to Punjab, during which he will tour six districts, including Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar, and prepare a report on the situation to submit to Rahul Gandhi.

Baghel alleged that the flood devastation was the result of failures at both the state and central levels. He accused the authorities of not sharing any data on deaths, livestock losses and crop damage. He further claimed that no flood relief material, water, or food was sent to those affected and called the centre and state “insensitive”.

Baghel alleged that the government at the Centre and the State had left Punjab’s people to fend for themselves. He futher alleged that PM Modi had not even posted a single tweet regarding the flood situation in Punjab.

Congress leaders revealed that party workers in districts such as Ludhiana, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar have collected nearly Rs 2 crore for relief efforts. They stated that this is not a time for politics, but rather a time for helping people. The reasons behind the damages can be discussed later, but presently, the entire Congress party is standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims.

In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas. Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood. (ANI)

