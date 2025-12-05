LIVE TV
Home > India > Putin's India Visit: 'India-Russia Friendship Has Remained Steadfast Like A Pole Star,' Says PM Narendra Modi

Putin’s India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PM Modi, reflecting on the long-standing partnership, said, “Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed many ups and downs. Humanity has faced numerous challenges and crises. Yet, through it all, the India–Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star.”

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 15:10:16 IST

Putin’s India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday as he arrived in New Delhi for the annual India–Russia summit. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally welcomed him at the forecourt before the two sides commenced official engagements.

PM Modi, reflecting on the long-standing partnership, said, “Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed many ups and downs. Humanity has faced numerous challenges and crises. Yet, through it all, the India–Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star.”

Modi had earlier greeted Putin on December 4 upon his arrival, the Russian leader’s first state visit to India in 4 years.

Putin will participate in the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, where discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties, a significant defence agreement and stronger trade cooperation amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and ongoing Western sanctions on Russia.

The visit is widely seen as an opportunity to reinforce the strategic, economic and political partnership between the two nations.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 3:10 PM IST
