Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Rahul Gandhi Demands Arrest of Gautam Adani Following US Indictment; Accuses Government of Protection

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified his criticism of businessman Gautam Adani.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified his criticism of businessman Gautam Adani on Wednesday, demanding his arrest following the US indictment against him. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi questioned why the Adani Group billionaire, who is facing serious charges abroad, has not been arrested while many others are detained in India for lesser offenses.

This statement comes just hours after the Adani Group issued a clarification, stating that neither Gautam Adani nor his nephew, Sagar Adani, have been charged with any violations under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in relation to the bribery case filed in a US court.

The US Indictment: Allegations of Bribery and Securities Fraud

The indictment against Gautam Adani and his nephew includes charges related to securities fraud, which involve the imposition of monetary penalties. However, the Adani Group strongly denied any wrongdoing, stating that there are no specific charges against the businessman or his associates, and the allegations remain general without clear details about who allegedly paid bribes or who received them.

“You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges? Which world are you living in? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges,” Gandhi responded when asked about the group’s denial of the allegations.

Gandhi’s Call for Accountability

Gandhi’s call for Adani’s arrest comes amid growing concerns over the scale of the charges and what he perceives as preferential treatment being given to the businessman. The Congress leader pointed out that hundreds of people in India are arrested on minor charges, yet Adani remains free despite being indicted for a case involving thousands of crores.

“The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail… The government is protecting him,” Gandhi said, emphasizing the need for accountability and fairness in the law.

Government Under Fire for Alleged Protection of Adani

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal in his criticism of the Modi government, accusing it of shielding Adani from legal consequences. Gandhi has been at the forefront of demands for Adani’s arrest, which he sees as necessary for upholding justice, particularly in light of the scale of the financial allegations in the US.

Earlier, in response to the charges, Adani’s lawyer Mukul Rohtagi had claimed that the bribery allegations were vague and lacked concrete details. Rohtagi argued that the indictment did not specify who had allegedly given or received the bribes, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

The Political Implications

This latest controversy adds to the ongoing tension between the opposition and the ruling government over the Adani Group’s dealings. Rahul Gandhi has consistently targeted Adani in the past, framing the issue not just as a business scandal but also as a political one. He accuses the government of turning a blind eye to alleged corporate misdeeds, with a focus on the political connections between Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi’s calls for Adani’s arrest are likely to keep the issue alive in Indian politics, fueling the opposition’s narrative of corruption and crony capitalism. The case also raises questions about corporate governance, transparency, and accountability in India, particularly in the context of large business conglomerates.

Filed under

Gautam Adani government Rahul Gandhi US indictment
