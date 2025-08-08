LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After 'Vote Theft' Claim, Says 'Let The Nation's Culprits Hear This…'

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After 'Vote Theft' Claim, Says 'Let The Nation's Culprits Hear This…'

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said 1,00,250 'fake votes' were created in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response
Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 09:24:27 IST

Doubling down on his ‘vote theft’ claim, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that times would change and punishment would surely be meted out to those who were involved in the “scam”.

“Vote theft is not just an electoral scam, it is a major betrayal committed against the Constitution and democracy. Let the nation’s culprits hear this – times will change, punishment will surely be meted out,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said 1,00,250 “fake votes” were created in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

Taking the reporters through a detailed presentation of the ‘fraud’ at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, the LoP alleged that “collusion” had happened between the Election Commission of India and the BJP, which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister with just a margin of 25 seats…Election Commission is helping BJP destroy the electoral system in India…The Election Commission is not giving us the data because of what we did in Mahadevpur (Karnataka Assembly constituency); if we do it in other Lok Sabha seats, then the truth about our democracy will come out. This is the evidence, criminal evidence (pointing to the physical voter list),” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the poll body is “destroying evidence” through the directive on only preserving CCTV and webcasting footage of the election process for only 45 days after the whole process is completed, unless the election result is challenged in court.

Taking cognisance of Gandhi’s allegations of voter roll manipulations in a Karnataka Assembly segment, the State Chief Electoral Officer asked him to submit his evidence under oath.

Regarding his allegations of “voter fraud” in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also asked the Leader of Opposition to submit a sworn affidavit and provide specific evidence of alleged inclusion or deletion of electors from the voter rolls.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations targeting the Election Commission, questioning why the Congress had not objected through “legal means” and accusing the party of selectively blaming the poll body depending on electoral outcomes.

“There is no need to take him seriously. Why did the Congress party not file any objection? Why did he not file any election petition?” Joshi told ANI, while responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “voter fraud”.

With inputs from ANI

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’

