INDIA Bloc Meeting: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Fraud, Opp Leaders Discuss Bihar SIR

The INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting at the residence of Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to discuss the issues of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleged electoral fraud and vice-presidential elections.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 00:10:08 IST

The INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting at the residence of Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to discuss the issues of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and alleged electoral fraud.

At least 50 leaders from over 25 opposition parties attended the meeting, where LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged the Election Commission of manipulating electoral data. Let’s have a look at what happened at the meeting and who attended the INDIA block gathering.

Rahul Gandhi Allegations

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission was rigging elections, with evidence. In a presentation to the INDIA bloc leaders, he explained how the BJP and the Election Commission are allegedly rigging the elections, claiming that over 1 lakh votes were stolen in one assembly segment in Karnataka alone.

At the presentation, he said, “We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs.”

What Is Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Of the Voter List?

The Election Commission of India is currently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. The first draft of the SIR was published on August 1, 2025. Opposition leaders claim that the exercise could result in large-scale disenfranchisement, particularly of marginalised communities and minorities. According to the Aug 1 draft, at least 65 lakh voters have been excluded from the voter list.

Statehood To Jammu and Kashmir

At the meeting, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, criticising the government for delaying the promised move, the Mint reported.

Who Attended The Meeting

According to the post, sharing pictures, by the Congress on X, the opposition leaders who were attended the meeting are: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and other so many leaders. 

