Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity.

In a post on X, Kamal Haasan shared several pictures from his first meeting with the prime minister after being sworn in as a Member of Rajya Sabha last month.

“Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity,” Kamal Haasan shared.

“I urged the Prime Minister to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language, “He added.

As a symbolic gesture, the MP also presented Prime Minister Modi with a memento themed around Keeladi village, 12km from Madurai on the banks of the Vaigai river, an ancient site dating back to the Sangam era.

What Is Keeladi’s Antiquity? What ASI Says.

The Keeladi excavations near Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu have unearthed evidence dating back to the 6th Century BCE.

The Archaeological Survey of India has so far withheld formal recognition of the Keeladi excavations and their findings. However, the BJP has denied allegations of rejecting the report, arguing that it is only seeking stronger evidence to ensure the findings withstand global academic scrutiny, NDTV reported.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin had launched a scathing attack on the Union government, calling the delay an “onslaught on Tamil culture”.

Who Is Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan is a veteran actor who, on July 25, 2025, took the oath in Tamil as an MP in the Upper House of Parliament. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance.

ALSO READ: We Women Want Show: It’s Cultural Renaissance, Says Gajendra Shekhawat; Expresses Optimism About 33% Reservation