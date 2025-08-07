LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to expedite the recognition of Keeladi's antiquity.

Kamal Haasan presents a memento themed around Keeladi village to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - @ikamalhaasan)
Kamal Haasan presents a memento themed around Keeladi village to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - @ikamalhaasan)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 23:15:19 IST

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity.

In a post on X, Kamal Haasan shared several pictures from his first meeting with the prime minister after being sworn in as a Member of Rajya Sabha last month.

“Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi’s antiquity,” Kamal Haasan shared.

“I urged the Prime Minister to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language, “He added.

As a symbolic gesture, the MP also presented Prime Minister Modi with a memento themed around Keeladi village, 12km from Madurai on the banks of the Vaigai river, an ancient site dating back to the Sangam era.

What Is Keeladi’s Antiquity? What ASI Says.

The Keeladi excavations near Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu have unearthed evidence dating back to the 6th Century BCE.

The Archaeological Survey of India has so far withheld formal recognition of the Keeladi excavations and their findings. However, the BJP has denied allegations of rejecting the report, arguing that it is only seeking stronger evidence to ensure the findings withstand global academic scrutiny, NDTV reported.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin had launched a scathing attack on the Union government, calling the delay an “onslaught on Tamil culture”.

Who Is Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan is a veteran actor who, on July 25, 2025, took the oath in Tamil as an MP in the Upper House of Parliament. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance.

ALSO READ: We Women Want Show: It’s Cultural Renaissance, Says Gajendra Shekhawat; Expresses Optimism About 33% Reservation

Tags: kamal haasanKeeladiKeeladi antiquitynarendra modi

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand
Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand
Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand
Why Does Kamal Hasan Seek Recognition Of Keeladi Findings? The Actor-Politician Meets PM Modi To Push His Demand

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?