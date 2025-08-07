LIVE TV
Home > India > We Women Want Show: It's Cultural Renaissance, Says Gajendra Shekhawat; Expresses Optimism About 33% Reservation

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday said that India is going through a cultural renaissance, adding, “The infrastructure developed in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge boost to tourism.” The Union Minister’s remarks come during a conversation with Rakesh Singh, Managing Editor of ITV, and Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief of NewsX, at the We Women Want Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 7, 2025 22:21:15 IST

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday said that India is going through a cultural renaissance, adding, “The infrastructure developed in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge boost to tourism.”

The Union Minister’s remarks come during a conversation with Rakesh Singh, Managing Editor of ITV, and Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief of NewsX, at the We Women Want Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

Government’s Initiative To Promote the Cultural Heritage Of India

At the event, discussing the government’s initiatives for promoting cultural heritage, Shekhawat said, “The Government has taken an initiative to organise a programme – ‘Kashi Tamil Sangam’ – in Varanasi to strengthen the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu that goes back hundreds and hundreds of years.”

He further said that the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ programme was launched to encourage school students to explore the culture of India, adding: In the era of technology, India is rapidly developing its cultural spirit to make India what it is.

Culture Minister Gives An Account Of Tourism In India

Giving an account of tourism in India, Gajendra Shekhawat said, “Between 2004 and 2014, the tourists’ movement has registered an increase almost threefold in India. Around 2.5 billion people travelled, which is double the country’s population in terms of movement.”

The culture minister further said that an increase in tourists is a source of income. He added that 2019, a year of challenges posed by COVID-19, is considered the benchmark year for global tourism. After that, the tourism industry revived. 

No Need To Overthink, Shekhawat Said On Trump’s Tariffs 

When asked about the imposition of tariffs by United States President Donald Trump, the culture minister said, “I feel there’s no need to overthink conversations that don’t have a direct impact. I believe we can neutralise the kind of tariff situation and turbulence that’s happening all over the country and the world right now. I think this approach is enough.”

Shekhawat Expresses Optimism Over 33 per cent Women Reservation

On a 33% reservation for women, Shekhawat expressed optimism about women’s empowerment in India, noting women’s increasing roles in various sectors, including border security, and the societal support for gender equality initiatives like the 33% reservation.

“We talked about going beyond just women’s development to women-led development, “He added. 

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show; it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

