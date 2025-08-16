LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Rozgar Yojana as “Same Old Rhetoric”

Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi’s Rs. 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, calling it recycled rhetoric and citing poor results from last year’s internship scheme. Modi announced the scheme on Independence Day, promising incentives and jobs for 3.5 crore youth.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 16, 2025 04:08:02 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over announcement of Rs 1 Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, saying that he is resorting to “same old rhetoric, same rehearsed figures” and that the “youth will get not jobs, but only rhetoric from this government”.

“₹1 lakh crore rhetoric – Season 2! Even after 11 years, Modi ji’s same old rhetoric, same rehearsed figures. Last year, a promise of 1 crore internships from Rs. 1 lakh crore – this year, again a Rs. 1 lakh crore job scheme! What’s the truth? In response to my question in Parliament, the government admitted – less than 10,000 internships. The stipend was so low that 90% of youth refused it. Modi ji has no new ideas left. From this government, the youth will get not jobs, but only rhetoric,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also attached a response given by the government to his question regarding the PM Internship Scheme.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi announced Rs one lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Under the scheme, newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000.

“Today, opportunities are being created for our youth in new sectors. A massive campaign is going on for skill development, self-employment, internships in big companies and hence, youth of the country. Today I have brought good news for you too, for the youth of my country. Today, on August 15th, we are launching and implementing a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of my country,” PM Modi said.

“The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented today on August 15th, this is very good news for you. Under this scheme, the government will give Rs. 15000 to the youth, to every son or daughter who gets a job in the private sector. Companies which generate more opportunities for providing new employment will also be given incentives. Pradhan Mantri Vikas Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create new employment opportunities for approximately 3.5 crore youth. I congratulate all the young people for this,” he added. (ANI)

