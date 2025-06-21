Rahul Gandhi Blasts EC: ‘Fixed Election Is Poison For Democracy’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again took swipe at the Election Commission of India decided to cut short thebduration of destroying the CCTV footage of the election to 45 days saying that it is clear that match is fixed and a “fixed election” is “poison to democracy”.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in a post on X said, “Voter list? Will not provide machine-readable format. CCTV footage? It was hidden by changing the law.”

“Photo-video of the election? Now, not in 1 year, we will destroy it in 45 days only. The one from whom the answer was needed – is destroying the evidence,” he said taking a jibe at the poll panel.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha MP said: “It is clear the match is fixed. And a fixed election is poison for democracy.”

Rahul Gandhi also attached a newsreport that claimed that the Commission decided to cut short the storage of the CCTV footage of polls by 45 days of elections.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier trained his guns at the poll panel and alleged rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The former Congress president had earlier also asked the poll panel to share the exact date by when it will share the voter rolls of Maharashtra assembly polls.

On June 9, Rahul Gandhi took to X, and wrote, “Good first step taken by EC to hand over voter rolls.”

“Can the EC please announce the exact date by which this data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format?” Rahul Gandhi asked.

Rahul Gandhi has targeted the poll panel alleging large-scale electoral manipulation in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, calling it a “blueprint for rigging democracy”, and warned of same plot will be repeated in Bihar assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre On Plea By Senior Citizen Charged Despite Holding Ayushman Bharat Card