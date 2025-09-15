Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 23:26:07 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited flood-affected areas in Punjab on Monday and urged the state and central governments to ensure that relief reaches the victims without delay.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he stands with every affected family.

“The floods have caused devastation in Punjab. Today, I met with the villagers in Ghonewal – ruined homes, destroyed fields, shattered lives. The pain is clearly visible in their eyes, but their resolve remains unbroken,” he said.

“Both the state and central governments must ensure, under all circumstances, that relief packages and compensation reach the victims without delay, who need it the most at this time. In this tragedy, I stand with every affected family. I will amplify their voices and ensuring they receive every possible assistance is my firm commitment.”

Rahul Gandhi also took stock of relief efforts. “Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi met with the affected families in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and took stock of the relief efforts. The devastating floods in Punjab have ruined the lives of thousands of people. The state has suffered heavy losses in lives and property, and people are forced to live in relief camps,” Congress said in a post on X.

“The situation is extremely dire. In such difficult times, every Congress worker stands with Punjab. We appeal to all to provide every possible help to the flood-affected families. We must come together to overcome this disaster,” it added.

According to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: central-governmentflood-reliefghonewalPunjab Floodsrahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people

