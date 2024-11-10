Railway Porter Dies After Being Trapped During Train Operation In Bihar

A disturbing and fatal train accident was witnessed on Saturday at the Barauni Junction of the Begusarai district in Bihar. Amar Kumar Rao, a railway porter, lost his life while carrying out his duty during a shunting operation. The site of the accident was platform 5 upon which Amar Kumar Rao, who belongs to the Sonpur Railway Division, was performing his usual job of uncoupling the train coaches.

The incident occurred when the 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express arrived at Barauni from Lucknow Junction. Rao was attempting to open the coupling between the two coaches when suddenly the train reversed, and he got crushed between two carriages.

However, so far, the driver of the train has been reported to have failed in reversing the train or any other prompt action that would have perhaps ensured this accident did not happen. According to witnesses, after the occurrence, the driver apparently ran away from the scene, not even trying to provide help or perhaps even a way to stop the train that was still moving.

Rao was run over by the running train engine and was killed on the spot. He died after the critical injuries due to the tragic incident. The tragic moment was captured with video footage by eyewitnesses, who observed and recorded it since bystanders themselves had witnessed the scene.

Probing And Its Result

The tragic death of a porter became a reason for the railway authorities to open up an investigation to determine why such a thing happened and if there could be a possible negligence of any sort that may have led to a tragedy of that proportion. The authorities want to know why the train reversed and why, at that particular moment, the driver did not react to the emergency situation at hand.

Pre-Accidents On Railways

This disastrous train accident at Barauni Junction happens to come in succession of several recent train accidents that have been reported across the country. In the South Eastern Railway division, three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station in Howrah. Fortunately, there was no report of casualties in this incident but derailment caused immense disruption in train movement. The authorities are yet to complete repair work and services on the UP Main Line near Nalpur have resumed now.

Not many days ago, on 31 October, a similar derailment accident had taken place in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar. There, four empty wagons of a freight train derailed at Narayanpur Anant. Although this incident did not report any casualty, it drew attention to the fact that the safety issues in the rail operations in this region remain persistent.

