Rain Alert In Delhi NCR, Fresh Alert Issued By IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy rainfall in multiple states from August 24 to 26. The warning covers Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar. The IMD also predicted similar conditions over Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal. According to the department, widespread rainfall activity will continue due to the strengthening monsoon system. The weather office urged people in vulnerable areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions as several regions may witness waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruption in daily activities.

Moderate to Heavy Rain Forecast in Delhi

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall with thunder on Saturday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. The IMD forecast moderate to heavy rain in the national capital on Sunday as well. The department predicted rainfall accompanied by strong winds in areas like Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and ITO. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5°C, which was 0.3°C below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 25.7°C, 0.8°C below the average. Meteorologists stated that more spells of rain are likely to continue over the next few days.

Air Quality Remains in “Satisfactory” Category

The Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 on Saturday at 6 pm. This reading placed the city’s air quality in the “Satisfactory” category. As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while a level up to 50 is categorized as good. Experts explained that continuous rainfall helped reduce air pollutants, leading to improved air quality levels. Despite heavy traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, cleaner air provided relief to residents. Authorities continued to monitor pollution levels while urging people to remain cautious during high humidity conditions.

IMD Issues Warnings for Northern States

The IMD issued warnings for possible landslides, cloudbursts, and lightning in the northern hill states. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir face the risk of flash floods and landslides due to continuous rainfall. The department advised state authorities to remain prepared for emergency situations. Weather experts said that from Sunday through the week, multiple regions may witness heavy downpours leading to rising water levels in rivers. The IMD highlighted that vulnerable hilly districts require strict monitoring. Rescue and disaster management teams have been asked to remain on alert for quick response in case of emergencies.

Cloudbursts Cause Destruction in Uttarakhand

Relentless rains triggered cloudbursts in Uttarakhand, leading to severe damage in several districts. On Saturday night, cloudbursts occurred in Dharali and Syana Chatti in Uttarkashi, followed by destruction in Tharali and Narayanbagad blocks of Chamoli district. Gushing water and debris damaged multiple buildings and shops. Local authorities launched relief operations in the affected areas. The weather department issued fresh forecasts for Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital. Disaster management officials continued to assess the damage as rainfall hampered rescue efforts in several remote villages.

