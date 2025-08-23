LIVE TV
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
Home > India > Weather Report For August 23, 2025: Delhi To Expect Thundershower, Moderate Rain Conditions In Mumbai

Weather Report For August 23, 2025: Delhi To Expect Thundershower, Moderate Rain Conditions In Mumbai

Delhiites can likely expect a thundershower today, August 23, 2025 with the maximum temperature going up to 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering at 27 degrees Celsius.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 23, 2025 04:57:59 IST

Delhiites can likely expect a thundershower today, August 23, 2025 with the maximum temperature going up to 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be hovering at 27 degrees Celsius. The sunrise in Delhi today is expected at 05:55 AM while the sunset is expected at 06:53 PM. According to another estimate made by AQI.in, steady moderate rain is also expected with an expected temperature of 31 degrees Celsius with 67% humidity. The winds will be blowing at 18.4 km/h. AQI.in specifies that the maximum temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius. 

How will be the weather in Mumbai?

In Mumbai, the residents can expect moderate rain with an overall cloudy sky. The maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover at 26 degrees Celsius. If this forecast turns proves true, then the Mumbaikars will be able to experience a moderate weather after a considerable time. 
It is because in Mumbai, heavy rainfall has been recorded recently that led to severe waterlogging and a lot of problems for the civilians. Due to this heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar districts. The residents were warned of a very heavy rainfall in the isolated regions due to this red alert. Multiple local train services were also cancelled for August 21, 2025, due to heavy waterlogging in several regions.

How people should protect themselves and their families during the heavy rains?

Despite the forecast of the moderate rainfall, the people in Mumbai and Delhi as well should make adequate arrangements. This will help them ensure that they are well-stocked in case of any emergencies. They should keep also keep checking the weather updates and also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. As per the advisory, during heavy downpours, people should be informed of the necessary news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

Also read: Weather Report For August 22, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light Rain, Moderate Rain Conditions In Mumbai

