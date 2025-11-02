LIVE TV
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
Home > India > Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

In a dramatic political turn, MNS chief Raj Thackeray joined the opposition’s “Satyacha Morcha” in Mumbai, uniting with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Congress to protest alleged voter list irregularities ahead of Maharashtra’s local elections.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 2, 2025 02:58:21 IST

In a jaw-drapping political awakening, Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has clearly joined the opposition combine in “Satyacha Morcha” or “March for Truth,” in Mumbai.

This signifies the building up of some serious opposition against the ruling lot for alleged deep-rooted irregularities in the electoral rolls of the state. Alongside the Maha Vikas Aghadi is MNS, which his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress party all have in common.

This dash toward the massive meeting gathers together political forces, which had been opposing one another for quite some time, on a salient democratic issue. The meeting is demanding the immediate correction of the voter lists, which they claim are full of duplicate entries and fake names, probably numbering in millions. This show of unity has charged the political environment in the lead-up to the crucial local body elections.

Electoral Roll Integrity

Raj’s MNS and Opposition Unity

For Raj Thackeray, perhaps the most historic moment refers to his official orientation towards “March for Truth” that casts MNS of Raj Thackeray alongside an Opposition Unity. For the first time in an estranged relationship of long years, this seems to indicate Uddhav and Raj marching in a joint rally and addressing a joint rally.

It also makes it a tactical necessity, despite historical ideological reservations about all that Raj Thackeray has said about non-Marathi migrants, for the Congress party to share a platform with him because of his influence regionally.

The joined might of the MVA and the MNS sends out a clear message of resilience and action together that will constantly remind the ruling dispensation that the battle over transparent electoral governance will be taken vigorously through legal channels and public agitation. 

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:57 AM IST
‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

QUICK LINKS