Reasi Surprise Stop! Vande Bharat Express Adds New Halt On Srinagar–Katra Route, Excitement Soars Among Travelers

The Srinagar–Katra Vande Bharat Express now makes an experimental stop at Reasi station from October 29, 2025. Approved by the Railway Board, this halt aims to enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism, and boost the local economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reasi Joins Vande Bharat Route: New Halt Boosts Connectivity, Tourism & Local Hopes (Pc: X)
Reasi Joins Vande Bharat Route: New Halt Boosts Connectivity, Tourism & Local Hopes (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 30, 2025 01:21:27 IST

In the advancement of regional connectivity and the long-pending local demands, the train introduces for the first time an experimental stop at the Reasi station- the newly inaugurated Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express.

For now, the semi-high-speed train, which stands for modern Indian Railways, trains like that have made their first complete endowed stop at the district headquarters on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. 

The Railway Board has approved this decision as a second-scheduled halt on this route, the first and last ends of which have been hitherto at Banihal.

The newly established station is a direct reaction to the demand that sprung from Reasi district, which is fast emerging for its religious significance and is strategically placed along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link.

Key Timings And Operational Facts

The introduction of the Reasi stop is actually meant to bring the district closer to the primary rail artery of the entire region.

The train number 26401 (Katra to Srinagar) will depart from Katra at 8:10 AM and reach Reasi at 8:28 AM. The same train will continue its return journey as train number 26402 (Srinagar to Katra) at 4:34 PM when it reaches Reasi station.

In both directions, the train will stop for two minutes, albeit short and significant, for the movement of passengers. This temporary facility will be in operation for five months within which the commercial viability and feedback from passengers will be monitored.

This data will eventually decide upon the permanent inclusion of Reasi as one of the stops on the Vande Bharat Express route.

Boosting Tourism and Pilgrimage

Reasi’s strategic positioning as an intermediate halt does benefit tourists and pilgrims alike. The district serves as a threshold to the sacred shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and also provides a primary access give to tourists eyeing the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world.

According to local officials and businesspeople, there could be more foot traffic expected as the entry of the Vande Bharat Express allows for greater accessibility to inject meaningful economic benefits for the local economy, creating a rise in employment prospects for future residents as also some enhancement in the hotel carrying sector and the transport sector. 

Therefore, by such an infusion, a train would play a bigger role in being the catalyst towards economic and social development within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 1:21 AM IST
