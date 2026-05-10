Rajasthan Viral Video: Youth Jumps Into Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s Sacred ‘Badi Deg’, Gets Beaten By Staff, Watch

RAJASHTAN VIRAL VIDEO: Panic erupted at Rajasthan’s Ajmer Sharif Dargah after a youth allegedly jumped into the giant cauldron (‘Badi Deg’) inside the shrine premises, officials said here on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the Dargah complex. According to eyewitnesses, the youth suddenly ran towards the cauldron while attendants and staff attempted to stop him. However, he jumped into the ‘Deg’ before they could restrain him.

Sources said cash offerings and jewellery were present inside the cauldron at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, chaos briefly prevailed inside the shrine premises. Dargah committee employees immediately entered the cauldron area and managed to pull the youth out after considerable effort. Reports also suggested that the youth was beaten by some staff members during the rescue attempt.

Preliminary information indicates that the youth is suspected of being mentally unstable. However, his identity and the exact motive behind the act are yet to be ascertained.

No major damage or serious injuries have been reported in the incident. No official police complaint has been filed by any party so far. The Dargah committee, local police and administrative officials are currently investigating the matter. Authorities are also examining the CCTV footage as part of the probe. More details are awaited.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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