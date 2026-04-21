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Home > India News > Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

A 33-year-old man, Ajay Rathod died in a swimming pool accident at Heaven Resort in Kagvad, Rajkot, Gujarat.

A 33-year-old man, Ajay Rathod died in a swimming pool accident at Heaven Resort in Kagvad, Rajkot, Gujarat. Photo: X
A 33-year-old man, Ajay Rathod died in a swimming pool accident at Heaven Resort in Kagvad, Rajkot, Gujarat. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 21, 2026 02:05:06 IST

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Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

An unfortunate incident happened, where a 33-year-old man died in a swimming pool accident at Heaven Resort in Kagvad, Rajkot, Gujarat. He was identified as Ajay Rathod, had gone to the resort with his family to enjoy a relaxing Sunday making a family time away from the daily routine turned into a tragic incident.

Rajkot Tragedy: When Did The Incident Happened?

The incident happened around 4pm on Sunday April 19. In the video Ajay was seen sitting at the edge of the pool surrounded by people, likely from his family, before a while he gets up and goes somewhere else.

Within seconds of getting up he is seen becoming unconscious and slipping into the water. However the exact cause is still unknown. Initial reports suggest that he may have suffered a medical emergency while he was inside the pool.

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Did The People Nearby Laid A Helping Hand?

Despite the man sinking into the water, those nearby did not step in to help. The video shows people around the pool remaining in place and not reacting, as Ajay continued to go under. Their lack of immediate response ultimately contributed to the tragic outcome.Despite the man sinking into the water, those nearby did not step in to help. The video shows people around the pool remaining in place and not reacting, as Ajay continued to go under. Their lack of immediate response ultimately contributed to the tragic outcome.

The Police have initiated an investigation to the incident, the CCTV footage of the resort will be taken as a part of the investigation. 

What The Police Have To Say About The Incident?

A three-minute CCTV clip shows Ajay, a Navagam resident, relaxing at the edge of the swimming pool. He then stands up and walks a little while watching his nine-year-old son, Vihaan, play. Moments later, he suddenly faints and falls into the water, Police Inspector SG Rathod said.



Ajay’s family did not realize at first that he had lost consciousness and thought he had simply slipped into the pool while bathing. When he did not come up, they pulled him out and tried to revive him with CPR, but he could not be saved, Rathod said.

Ajay and his family had reached the resort around 11 am on Sunday to celebrate his wedding anniversary and his son’s birthday, which had been the day before.

“Around 1 pm on Sunday, Ajay was standing near the swimming pool when he fainted and fell into it. His family was unaware he had become unconscious. When they realised later, they pulled him out and tried to save him by administering CPR. He was immediately hospitalised, but doctors declared him brought dead,” Rathod said.

At first, Ajay’s death was believed to be due to drowning. However, police will also look into what caused him to faint, and a post-mortem has been conducted at Rajkot Civil Hospital.

The exact cause of his death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received, Rathod added.

Also Read: Nashik TCS Case Update: Court Denies Interim Bail To Nida Khan, Hearing On Anticipatory Plea Set For April 27

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Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video
Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video
Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video
Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

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