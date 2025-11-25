Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Today: If you are Planing to see the momentousness of history happening right in front of you, take it as an invitation to the first row. The ceremonial event of Ayodhya Dhwajarohan, indeed, the one every generation in the family, the WhatsApp groups, and all the neighbors have been talking about, will be seen live on all national and private news channels.
Indian television’s Doordarshan, the original and the first (OG), is the one most responsible for the live coverage, giving the whole event a feeling of nostalgia. The event, the saffron flag-hoisting, will take place around noon (12:00 PM IST); therefore, keep your remote and anticipation ready.
Will you be one of the live viewers, or will you first wait for the family group’s reactions?
Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Today: How To Watch Live PM Modi At Ram Mandir Today Hoisting The Flag
1. National Television
Live broadcast on DD National and DD News.
2. Official YouTube Channels
Live-streams on the official channels of:
Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust
DD National
Major news networks
3. News Channels
Most Indian news channels (India Today, NDTV, CNN News18, etc.) will run special continuous live coverage on TV, websites, and YouTube.
4. Official Social Media
Live visuals and updates will be shared on:
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (X/Twitter, YouTube)
कोसलपुरी सुहावनी सरि सरजूके तीर।
भूपावली-मुकुटमनि नृपति जहाँ रघुबीर॥
सरयू नदी के तट पर अति सुहावनी अयोध्यापुरी है , जहाँ महिपालमंडली-मुकुटमणि राजा राम हैं।
On the banks of the Sarayu River lies the exceedingly beautiful city of Ayodhya, where Raja Ram, the crown jewel among… pic.twitter.com/eJlXAmUZfA
— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 25, 2025
MyGovIndia (Facebook)
