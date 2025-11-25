LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Ayodhya’s historic Dhwajarohan ceremony takes place today at 12 PM IST, led by PM Modi. Viewers can watch live on DD National, YouTube, major news channels, and official social media platforms.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Saffron Flag Hoisting By PM Modi Today (Pic: PTI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Saffron Flag Hoisting By PM Modi Today (Pic: PTI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 25, 2025 10:46:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Today: If you are Planing to see the momentousness of history happening right in front of you, take it as an invitation to the first row. The ceremonial event of Ayodhya Dhwajarohan, indeed, the one every generation in the family, the WhatsApp groups, and all the neighbors have been talking about, will be seen live on all national and private news channels.

Indian television’s Doordarshan, the original and the first (OG), is the one most responsible for the live coverage, giving the whole event a feeling of nostalgia. The event, the saffron flag-hoisting, will take place around noon (12:00 PM IST); therefore, keep your remote and anticipation ready.

Will you be one of the live viewers, or will you first wait for the family group’s reactions?

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Today: How To Watch Live PM Modi At Ram Mandir Today Hoisting The Flag

1. National Television

  • Live broadcast on DD National and DD News.

2. Official YouTube Channels

  • Live-streams on the official channels of:

    • Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust

    • DD National

    • Major news networks

3. News Channels

  • Most Indian news channels (India Today, NDTV, CNN News18, etc.) will run special continuous live coverage on TV, websites, and YouTube.

4. Official Social Media

  • Live visuals and updates will be shared on:

    • Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (X/Twitter, YouTube)

    • MyGovIndia (Facebook)

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Today: Advisory

It is highly recommended that visitors keep themselves informed about the significant changes related to the event in Ayodhya. The temple area will be entirely shut off to the general public for regular sightseeing throughout the day because of the extensive VVIP movement and high-security measures. This restriction has been put in place to facilitate safety, crowd control, and the smooth running of the religious rituals. Devotees and interested persons are, therefore, invited to view the event through online platforms that offer live TV broadcasts and official digital streams.

Watching the ceremony online is the most effective and convenient way to experience this historic moment without any disturbance.

Also Read: Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives, Saffron Flag to Be Hoisted at Noon; Over….
First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayodhya ram mandirpm modi ayodhya ram mandir

RELATED News

Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25-11-2025): Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

LATEST NEWS

Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet Hosts a Mesmerising Flute -Tabla Jugalbandi

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Last Season

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Palak Muchhal Requests Privacy After Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding Is ‘Put on Hold’

International Emmys 2025: Dana Walden Honoured, Oriol Pla Wins Best Actor; 26 Countries Win Big

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

QUICK LINKS