Ramdas Soren’s Mortal Remains To Be Brought To Jharkhand Assembly, Leaders Pay Tribute

The mortal remains of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren will be brought to the state Assembly on Saturday for leaders and legislators to pay their last respects.

Soren, who was undergoing treatment in Delhi after sustaining serious injuries in a fall earlier this month, passed away on Friday. Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato said the minister’s sudden demise is a big loss to the state.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also expressed grief over his passing. Calling it an irreparable loss, he said Soren was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person who worked sincerely in the field of education.

“This is sad news for us and an irreparable loss for the entire state. He was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person who worked sincerely in the field of education. He was making efforts to bring about better reforms in education… He suddenly collapsed and then remained in the hospital for a long time, but when the news of his demise came, it was certainly sad news for us,” Thakur said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news on X, writing, “You shouldn’t have left like this, Ramdas Da… Final Johar, Dada.”

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also conveyed his condolences. In an X post he wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand’s Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief.”

The Minister sustained serious injuries after a fall in the bathroom at his residence on August 2. He was first admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur before being airlifted to Delhi the same day. He was placed on life support and treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Who Was Ramdas Soren? The Humble Leader Who Rose From Village Panchayat To Jharkhand Cabinet