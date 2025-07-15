Rath Yatra In Canada: Eggs Thrown On Rath Yatra, India Condemns

The Indian government on Monday condemned the disruption of a Rath Yatra procession held in Toronto, Canada, after unknown individuals reportedly hurled eggs at devotees. The event, organised by ISKCON Toronto and the local Indian community, faced interruptions that sparked diplomatic concern. Multiple media outlets reported the incident, prompting India to demand strict action.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the act as “despicable” and urged Canadian authorities to hold the miscreants accountable. “Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which promotes unity, inclusivity, and social harmony,” Jaiswal said in the official statement.

India Demands Accountability from Canadian Authorities

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that officials had taken up the issue strongly with their Canadian counterparts. “We hope the Canadian government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people,” the MEA added. The government has demanded that those responsible for the attack be identified and penalised in accordance with Canadian law.

The Rath Yatra, an annual celebration in honour of Lord Jagannath, holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Indian diaspora, especially those from Odisha. Reports indicate that eggs were thrown at the procession from a nearby building as it passed through Toronto streets.

Naveen Patnaik Expresses Deep Concern Over Toronto Incident

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Patnaik wrote, “Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Ratha Jatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada.” He added that such acts deeply hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannath’s devotees worldwide, especially the people of Odisha, for whom the festival holds emotional and cultural significance.

Patnaik’s reaction came after Toronto-based user Sangna Bajaj posted online about eggs being thrown at devotees. “People from a building throw eggs at us,” she wrote. In another post, she added, “Have you ever experienced discrimination for your faith?”

Odisha Government to Copyright Jagannath Temple Rituals

Amid growing concerns over the misuse of Lord Jagannath’s rituals abroad, the Odisha government has initiated steps to secure copyright for the temple’s traditional practices. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, confirmed the move.

According to reports, the decision follows discontent over ISKCON’s misaligned rituals and the West Bengal government’s declaration of a temple in Digha as “Jagannath Dham.” The copyright initiative aims to protect the cultural and spiritual sanctity of rituals observed at the original Jagannath Temple in Puri.

