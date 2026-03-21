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Home > India News > Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries in a Maldives speedboat accident on March 20, 2026. Airlifted to Mumbai for treatment, he is stable. Authorities continue searching for five missing passengers, including two Indian nationals, amid ongoing maritime rescue operations.

Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident
Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 21, 2026 04:40:09 IST

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Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

The Raymond Group’s Gautam Hari Singhania holds the roles of Chairman and Managing Director, and he suffered minor injuries from a boat accident that occurred in the Maldives.

The speedboat, which carried seven passengers, including international tourists and Indian nationals, turn over near the V. Felidhoo area in Vaavu Atoll at 1:00 AM on March 20, 2026. The Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation after Singhania was safely brought to Mumbai for his medical assessment.

The reports state that at least two Indian nationals, including the famous veteran rally driver Hari Singh, remain missing after being swept into the ocean.

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Maritime Safety and Rescue Operations

The capsize took place approximately two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo, which is known for its active marine ecosystem yet creates difficulties for nighttime navigation.

The local maritime authorities together with the Coast Guard Second Squadron immediately went to the location to start searching for the missing passengers. The Maldives Police Department confirmed through official statements that the vessel capsized under conditions that authorities are now investigating.

The rescue teams brought back some members of the group who had fallen into the water to safety, except for five individuals, while the team worked to find missing people through their ongoing search of Vaavu Atoll.

Medical Recovery and Corporate Statement

Singhania went to a top hospital in Mumbai after he returned to India so doctors could treat his injuries, which the company spokesperson said were not dangerous to his life.

The Raymond Group issued a formal communication expressing gratitude for the outpouring of well-wishes from the business community and the public alike.

The statement emphasized that the Chairman is “recovering under due care” and that the family’s primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of the friends still missing in the Maldives. 

The corporate leadership has declared that their operations will continue as usual because they are waiting for official information about the foreign search operations.

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Tags: Gautam SinghaniaMaldivesRaymond Group

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Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

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Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

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Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision
Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision
Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision
Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania Injured In Maldives Speedboat Accident, Airlifted To Mumbai, Recovery Under Medical Supervision

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