RCB Squarely Blamed For Bengaluru Stampede that killed 11

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4th.

The CAT’s order stated that Prima Facie, it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people.

It added that the RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the police. And all of a sudden, they posted on social media platforms and as a result large numbers of people had gathered.

Because of shortage of time on June 4th, 2026, the police was unable to do the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the police.

The tribunal’s order also stated that the public was available on the whole intervening night of the 3rd and 4th June, 2025 on the streets of Bengaluru and police was doing the management of clearing those crowds.

Another function was also organised by the State Government in the campus of the “Vidhana Soudha”. Police was also deputed at that place as well. And all of sudden, the RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission.

It cannot be expected from the police that within a short period of time of about 12 hours, the police would make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules, etc.

The order went on to state that police personnel are also human beings. They are neither “God” (Bhagwan) nor Magician and also not having the magic powers like “Alladdin ka Chirag.”

And to control the aforesaid type of gathering and for making the proper arrangements sufficient time should have been given to the police, it stated.

The above extracts are from the CAT’s order that has quashed the suspension order by the Karnataka government stating that it was a mechanical order without any proper inquiry proving the misconduct or dereliction of the suspended police officers including the three IPS officers, one of the Commissioner of Police Bengaluru.

