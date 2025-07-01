Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > India > RCB Squarely Blamed For Bengaluru Stampede that killed 11

RCB Squarely Blamed For Bengaluru Stampede that killed 11

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for the June 4th stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing lack of police coordination due to sudden social media announcements. The tribunal emphasized that police are human, not magicians, and sufficient time is needed for crowd control. It also quashed the Karnataka government's suspension of police officers, calling it arbitrary and without proper inquiry.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 17:30:12 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Strap Line: Police are also human beings. They are neither “God” nor Magician and also not having magical powers like “Alladdin ka Chirag.”

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4th.

The CAT’s order stated that Prima Facie, it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people.

It added that the RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the police. And all of a sudden, they posted on social media platforms and as a result large numbers of people had gathered.

Because of shortage of time on June 4th, 2026, the police was unable to do the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the police.

The tribunal’s order also stated that the public was available on the whole intervening night of the 3rd and 4th June, 2025 on the streets of Bengaluru and police was doing the management of clearing those crowds.

Another function was also organised by the State Government in the campus of the “Vidhana Soudha”. Police was also deputed at that place as well. And all of sudden, the RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission.

It cannot be expected from the police that within a short period of time of about 12 hours, the police would make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules, etc.

The order went on to state that police personnel are also human beings. They are neither “God” (Bhagwan) nor Magician and also not having the magic powers like “Alladdin ka Chirag.”

And to control the aforesaid type of gathering and for making the proper arrangements sufficient time should have been given to the police, it stated.

The above extracts are from the CAT’s order that has quashed the suspension order by the Karnataka government stating that it was a mechanical order without any proper inquiry proving the misconduct or dereliction of the suspended police officers including the three IPS officers, one of the Commissioner of Police Bengaluru.

Also Read: Breaking: At Least One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Mellrichstadt

Advertisement

More News

Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?