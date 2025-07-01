Breaking: At Least One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Mellrichstadt

At least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a man carrying a “sharp object” attacked people at a company in Germany, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, quoting police.

Initial reports suggest that the attack happened in Mellrichstadt, a small town east of Frankfurt in southern Germany.

A 21-year-old German man has been arrested, per the AP report, which further quoted local authorities as saying there was no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

