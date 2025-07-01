Live Tv
Home > World > Breaking: At Least One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Mellrichstadt

Breaking: At Least One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Mellrichstadt

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking people with a sharp object at a company in Mellrichstadt, a town in southern Germany. One person was killed and two others were seriously injured. Authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public. The motive remains unclear, and further details are expected as the investigation continues.

One person has been reported dead, and two others injured in a stabbing attack at a company in Mellrichstadt, Germany.
One person has been reported dead, and two others injured in a stabbing attack at a company in Mellrichstadt, Germany. A 21-year-old man has been arrested. No public threat remains, authorities say. (AP Photo)

July 1, 2025 14:32:57 IST

At least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a man carrying a “sharp object” attacked people at a company in Germany, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, quoting police. 

Initial reports suggest that the attack happened in Mellrichstadt, a small town east of Frankfurt in southern Germany.

A 21-year-old German man has been arrested, per the AP report, which further quoted local authorities as saying there was no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

Tags: germany stabbing attack mellrichstadt attack
