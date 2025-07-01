Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > USAID Defunding Could Kill 14 Million By 2030, Lancet Study Claims

USAID Defunding Could Kill 14 Million By 2030, Lancet Study Claims

USAID dismantling under the Trump administration could result in over 14 million deaths by 2030, including 4.5 million children under five, a new Lancet study says. Researchers found the U.S. agency prevented nearly 92 million deaths from diseases like HIV/AIDS and malaria between 2001 and 2021.

A Lancet study warns dismantling USAID could cause 14M deaths by 2030. The agency previously helped prevent 92M deaths from diseases like HIV and malaria.
A Lancet study warns dismantling USAID could cause 14M deaths by 2030. The agency previously helped prevent 92M deaths from diseases like HIV and malaria. Phot/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 10:49:45 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

USAID dismantling could lead to the death of more than 14 million people over the next five years, a new research published in the medical journal The Lancet claims.

The researchers while calculating the lifesaving benefits of USAID funding over a 21-year period determined the number of lives that would be lost without USAID funding.

USAID Prevented 92 Million Deaths Between 2001 And 2021

According to  the data, nearly 92 million deaths were prevented with USAID funding between 2001 and 2021. 25 millions people were prevented from HIV/AIDS deaths, 8 million from malaria, 11 million from diarrheal diseases and and around 5 million from tuberculosis.

Also Read: UN Chief Urges Global Action to Bridge USD 4 Trillion Financing Gap At Sevilla Conference

You Might Be Interested In

The Trump adminstration has claimed that USAID does not serve the interests of United States. In March US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump adminstration was canceling 83% of USAID’s programs adding that the State Department would absorb the roughly 1,000 remaining programs.

How USAID Dismantled Humanitarian Efforts Worldwide

As the Trump adminstration dismantled USAID, humanitarian efforts across the world came to grinding halt. Health clinics, kitchens, lifesaving medications, nutrition boosters and other ammenities coming under the program were closed.

The research was conducted by researchers from Mozambique, Spain, US and  Brazil.

Assuming that USAID is halted till 2030, it estimated the impact of the 83% funding cuts. The results were scary. The research forecasts more than 14 million deaths. Around 4.5 million of these deaths would be children under 5.

USAID Defunding Leading To 88 Deaths Per Hour: Research

According to analysts, other researchers have also came to the same conclusion that defunding USAID could result in millions and millions of deaths.

A Boston University researcher has estimated that defunding USAID is leading to 88 deaths per hour.

USAID was an American aid agency partnering worldwide to aleviate poverty, cure diseases, and support economic growth of poor countries. Last year, the agency managed over $35 billion.

Also Read: Elon Musk Assures New Political Party If ‘Trump’s Policy Bill’ Is Passed

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_4lancet studyusaid
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?