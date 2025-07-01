USAID Defunding Could Kill 14 Million By 2030, Lancet Study Claims

USAID dismantling could lead to the death of more than 14 million people over the next five years, a new research published in the medical journal The Lancet claims.

The researchers while calculating the lifesaving benefits of USAID funding over a 21-year period determined the number of lives that would be lost without USAID funding.

USAID Prevented 92 Million Deaths Between 2001 And 2021

According to the data, nearly 92 million deaths were prevented with USAID funding between 2001 and 2021. 25 millions people were prevented from HIV/AIDS deaths, 8 million from malaria, 11 million from diarrheal diseases and and around 5 million from tuberculosis.

The Trump adminstration has claimed that USAID does not serve the interests of United States. In March US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump adminstration was canceling 83% of USAID’s programs adding that the State Department would absorb the roughly 1,000 remaining programs.

How USAID Dismantled Humanitarian Efforts Worldwide

As the Trump adminstration dismantled USAID, humanitarian efforts across the world came to grinding halt. Health clinics, kitchens, lifesaving medications, nutrition boosters and other ammenities coming under the program were closed.

The research was conducted by researchers from Mozambique, Spain, US and Brazil.

Assuming that USAID is halted till 2030, it estimated the impact of the 83% funding cuts. The results were scary. The research forecasts more than 14 million deaths. Around 4.5 million of these deaths would be children under 5.

USAID Defunding Leading To 88 Deaths Per Hour: Research

According to analysts, other researchers have also came to the same conclusion that defunding USAID could result in millions and millions of deaths.

A Boston University researcher has estimated that defunding USAID is leading to 88 deaths per hour.

USAID was an American aid agency partnering worldwide to aleviate poverty, cure diseases, and support economic growth of poor countries. Last year, the agency managed over $35 billion.

