LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > India > “Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State for Finance informed the Parliament that the government has raised tax and penalty demand of over Rs 35,105 crore and filed 163 prosecution complaints till March 31, 2025.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo Credit- ANI)
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 24, 2025 01:52:00 IST

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) informed the Parliament that the government has raised tax and penalty demand of over Rs 35,105 crore and filed 163 prosecution complaints till March 31, 2025. According to the minister, the government has taken these actions under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. The minister said that, ““From July 1, 2015 to March 31, 2025, recovery to the tune of ₹338 crore has been made against tax, penalty, and interest demand raised under the Act.” 

How many assessments have been completed? 

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Mr Chaudhary wrote that till March 31, 2025, 1,021 assessments have been completed under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. The minister added that India receives information about foreign assets and income from over 100 foreign tax jurisdictions. 

What is the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015

The aim of this act is to curb the tax evasion related to the undisclosed foreign income and assets. Both houses of parliament had passed this bill and it received the assent of the President on May 26, 2015. This act came into force on July 1, 2015. 

Government responds on the black money growth allegations in Swiss banks

A Swiss National Bank report suggested that the Indian money in Swiss banks had grown over three times in 2024 to Rs 37,600 crore, after declining by 71 per cent in the previous year. However, according to the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Swiss authorities have clarified that the SNB annual banking statistics should not be used for analysing deposits held by residents of India in Switzerland.

Also read: Gold Price Today, July 4: 24K Gold Drops To ₹9,883 In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai — Check City-Wise Rates Across India

Tags: Black money IndiaBlack money recoveredMinister of State for Finance

RELATED News

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Victim’s Sister To Support SIT Probe On This Condition
Can Diabetics Eat Mango? 9 Smart Ways to Enjoy Mango Without Spiking Blood Sugar
TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

More News

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Miami Dolphins’ Bayron Matos in Stable Condition After Being Airlifted To Hospital Following Training Camp Injury
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dance Lands LeBron James in Hot Water – YesJulz Fires Back ‘Leave Me Out’
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
PM Modi Arrives In UK To Meet PM Keir Starmer, King Charles III: What Is On Agenda?
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Historic: International Court of Justice Calls Climate Change ‘An Urgent Threat’
Roman Reigns Asks Jey Uso To Be His Teammate At SummerSlam, What Happens Next?
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?