Red Alert Issued For Jammu & Kashmir Amidst Intensifying Weather Conditions

By Ashiq Mir

Srinagar September 02: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours due to the intensification of a severe weather system. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated across the region, particularly in Jammu and South Kashmir. Central and North Kashmir are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during this period.

Fresh snowfall is forecasted for high-altitude areas including Razdan Top, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, and the higher reaches of Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Shopian by tomorrow morning. The IMD warns of potential cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, especially in vulnerable areas. Residents are advised to stay away from rivers, streams, and unstable slopes.

Recent weather events have already caused significant damage:

– In Reasi district, a landslide triggered by heavy rains resulted in the deaths of seven members of a single family.

– In Ramban district, four individuals lost their lives due to a cloudburst and subsequent landslides.

– A devastating flash flood in Chositi village, Kishtwar district, caused by a cloudburst on August 14, led to at least 67 deaths, over 300 injuries, and left around 71 people missing.

The relentless monsoon rains have also disrupted key highways across Jammu and Kashmir, affecting trade routes and ongoing pilgrimages.

Authorities have activated control rooms and helplines staffed around the clock to manage emergencies. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

